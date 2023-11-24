Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3? Ryan Reynolds has his say

Taylor Swift fans have convinced themselves that the pop singer is set to appear in upcoming Marvel sequel Deadpool 3, and now Ryan Reynolds has weighed in on the rumors. Well, kind of.

In a new interview with the Vancouver Sun, where he mostly talked about Canadian real estate and being awarded the Order of British Columbia recently, Reynolds was asked directly about the speculation – and his reply was unsurprisingly cryptic.

"I love it, I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world," the actor said. "Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Swift and Reynolds have reportedly been close friends since the latter married the former's pal Blake Lively in 2012, having spent holidays together over the years and Swift even shouting out Reynolds and Lively's children during one of her Eras Tour shows. The musician borrowed a costume from Deadpool for Halloween in 2016, and Swifties spotted Reynolds' character Wade Wilson wearing a T-shirt with her cats, Meredith and Olivia, on it in the 2018 sequel.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The connections don't stop there, either. Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, who Swift cast in the short film accompaniment to her song All Too Well, which released in 2021. The house in which Swift filmed the 15-minute drama was the same one Reynolds and Hugh Jackman used to record their "Wolverine returns!" announcement video back in September 2022...

Also starring Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, Rob Delaney, and The Crown star Emma Corrin, Deadpool 3 is also set to see the likes of Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, and Morena Baccarin reprise their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, and Vanessa, respectively. Jennifer Garner will also be back as her Daredevil and Elektra character, playing the sai-wielding Elektra Natchios for the first time in 20 years.

For now, Marvel fans think Swift could appear in the upcoming follow-up as X-Men's Dazzler, a mutant who possesses the ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams.

As Reynolds teased above, Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release on July 6, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.