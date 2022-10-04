Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes for Yen and Chikara shards

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes allow you to get a head start on your combat training, by boosting several of your in-game currency balances for free. Yen is used to unlock new Classes once you hit the requirements for them, while Chikara shards are used to buy special items and features, and you can receive copious amounts of both if you redeem all of the available Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox. Combine these rewards with leveling up your character through the various training challenges, and you'll soon be ready to take on the bigger bosses in battles.

If you play these experiences regularly in the metaverse, then you'll no doubt have already come across the overall Roblox promo codes you redeem from the main website to add rewards to your inventory. However, these Anime Fighting Simulator codes just relate to that game and have to be redeemed from within it to receive their benefits. If you're ready to become the ultimate combatant, then here are all of the Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes and how to use them.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes

All of the following Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes were checked at the time of writing and confirmed to be working:

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Yen codes

defildyen - 1,000 Yen

- 1,000 Yen frango2yen - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen sub2razorfishgaming - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen sub2tanqr - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen sub2tplanetmilo - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen subtokelvingts - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen subtomrrhino - 150 Yen

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Chikara shards codes

1billionvisits! - 75,000 Chikara shards

- 75,000 Chikara shards 2millionsingroup! - 30,000 Chikara shards

- 30,000 Chikara shards defild800k - 10,000 Chikara shards

- 10,000 Chikara shards bigboi100k - 5,000 Chikara shards

- 5,000 Chikara shards elemperador100k! - 5,000 Chikara shards

- 5,000 Chikara shards emperadorstar - 5,000 Chikara shards

- 5,000 Chikara shards 1millionsubsfrango - 3,000 Chikara shards

- 3,000 Chikara shards 300ksubstigretv - 3,000 Chikara shards

- 3,000 Chikara shards defildpromo - 3,000 Chikara shards

- 3,000 Chikara shards dwax10k - 3,000 Chikara shards

- 3,000 Chikara shards kelvin600k - 3,000 Chikara shards

- 3,000 Chikara shards defildstream - 2,000 Chikara shards

- 2,000 Chikara shards emperador2kcode - 2,000 Chikara shards

- 2,000 Chikara shards medtw50k - 2,000 Chikara shards

- 2,000 Chikara shards mrrhino50k - 2,000 Chikara shards

- 2,000 Chikara shards emperadorwapo - 1,500 Chikara shards

- 1,500 Chikara shards frangonewcode - 1,500 Chikara shards

- 1,500 Chikara shards frangoyt1m - 1,500 Chikara shards

- 1,500 Chikara shards sub2defildplays - 1,500 Chikara shards

- 1,500 Chikara shards emperadorsubs - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards L3NI - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards n1colas2sub - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards nng - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards sub2emperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards subfrango - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards subtodefildplays - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards tigre200k - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards tigretvsub - 1,000 Chikara shards

- 1,000 Chikara shards sub2hakimbo - 500 Chikara shards

None of these Anime Fighting Simulator codes are case-sensitive, though we've put one of them into capitals to make it easier to read, so don't worry about how you type them in as long as the letters and numbers are correct. They are all single use only, so if you see a "USED" message when you enter a code then you've already redeemed it on your account. If "INVALID" appears then you've not typed in the code correctly so double check it against the list, making sure there's no trailing space after the code itself, while "EXPIRED" means the code was correct but is no longer valid for use. Redeem all of these Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes and you'll receive over 3,600 Yen and 168,000 Chikara shards, which is enough to lay some solid groundwork to your training.

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox, you need to join a session and then look for the Twitter blue bird icon in the menu to the bottom left of the screen – if you can't see it immediately, you may need to use the arrows at the top or bottom of the menu to cycle through the icons until it appears. Once selected, a Codes entry window will pop up, then type in any of the codes from the list above before hitting the Enter button. If the code is valid and hasn't been used by you already you'll see confirmation of redemption, along with your Yen or Chikara shards balance increasing in the bottom right corner of the screen.

