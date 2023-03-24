How to find all Resident Evil 4 Cliffside Ruins blue medallions

The final set of Resident Evil 4 blue medallions at the Cliffside Ruins are pretty well hidden and you’ll need a long-range weapon to get some of them. As with the five previous blue medallion challenges, grabbing the blue note will have revealed the locations of the medallions on your map, so track them down and shoot them – get all five and you can get five Spinels on your next visit to the Merchant. This is not only the final set of blue medallions, but it’s also the final blue note request in Resident Evil 4 Remake, so this is your last chance to get just a few more Spinels for an exclusive weapon upgrade or attachment, or something else. Here’s where you need to look to shoot all the Resident Evil 4 Cliffside Ruins blue medallions.

Resident Evil 4 Cliffside Ruins blue medallions locations

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are five Resident Evil 4 blue medallions at the Cliffside Ruins. You’ll find their locations clearly marked on the map below, and there are also individual images for each one showing exactly where you need to be in-game. Before you get started, As mentioned, make sure you’ve got a rifle of some kind, such as the Stingray, with any scope attached – some of these blue medallions are very far away, so you’ll struggle to hit them with a pistol.

Up in the scaffolding of the ruins. This is just before the building that you picked the note up from.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Up in the bell tower on top of the next building. From the same spot that you shot the last one, turn right and look up to the bell tower on top of the building ahead. You’ll see the medallion hanging in one of the arches, but it’s so far that a scoped rifle is pretty much essential for this one.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hanging over the lower section of the ruins. You can get an angle to shoot this one by looking over a ruined wall just before where the first medallion was. You can also use the ladder to reach the lower section of the ruins and shoot it from there.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Tucked in the wall behind the ladder leading down to the lower tunnel of the ruins. Stand in front of the ladder and then move left. You’ll easily notice the blue medallion hidden on the right.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hanging off a rock to the north of the ruins. You can shoot this one from one of the windows in the lower tunnel. I recommend using a rifle with a scope for this one.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Now that you’ve destroyed all the Resident Evil 4 blue medallions, you can press on through Specimen Storage to reach the next Merchant, hand in the blue note, and get your five Spinels as a reward for your efforts. While this might be the final blue note request in the game, there is one more of the Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs to grab, so keep an eye out!



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission