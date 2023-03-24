All Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb locations

Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs can be found throughout the game and are well worth grabbing as they’ll increase Leon’s maximum health when used. However, you’ll need to do some serious exploration if you want to get enough to reach Leon’s health cap, as some are quite hidden. Unless you’re a master Resident Evil 4 Remake player, I highly recommend that you take the time to seek out as many of these herbs as you can to max out Leon’s health, allowing him to survive a few more axes chops or gnashing parasite bites than usual. Here are all the locations of the 17 Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs that I found to buff Leon’s health.

Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs explained

(Image credit: Capcom)

Before I get into all the Yellow Herb locations, it’s important to know exactly how they work, so that you can get the most out of them. Here are some quickfire tips:

Yellow Herbs must be combined with other herbs to be used. Leon can’t use them as they are and must be combined with at least one Red Herb or one Green Herb.

Leon can’t use them as they are and must be combined with at least one Red Herb or one Green Herb. The best combination is one Green Herb, one Red Herb, and one Yellow Herb. Leon will get the greatest health increase and a good amount of healing from this three-herb concoction, but at the very least, you should mix one Red Herb and one Yellow Herb.

Leon will get the greatest health increase and a good amount of healing from this three-herb concoction, but at the very least, you should mix one Red Herb and one Yellow Herb. Try to collect Yellow Herbs as you go. Don’t leave it too late to collect them as some will become inaccessible beyond certain points in the story!

Don’t leave it too late to collect them as some will become inaccessible beyond certain points in the story! You’ll need to use around 13 Red and Yellow Herb mixtures to max out Leon’s health. By Chapter 13, I couldn’t increase Leon’s health any further, so I sold subsequent Yellow Herbs I found.

By Chapter 13, I couldn’t increase Leon’s health any further, so I sold subsequent Yellow Herbs I found. You can sell surplus Yellow Herbs for 3,000 ptas. Combine them with the other herb types and sell those for even more, if you’re willing to part with some useful Red and Green Herbs.

Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb locations

Based on the 17 Yellow Herbs I found during my playthrough, there’s pretty much one for each chapter of the game – Chapter 15 has two and Chapter 16 has none. There’s also one Yellow Herb you can buy from the Merchant for three Spinels once you reach him in Chapter 2. Use the maps below to help you reach all the Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb locations as you play through the game:

Resident Evil 4 Village Yellow Herbs

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 1 – Farm: Go inside the mill and walk all the way around, passing the ladder. You’ll find the first Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb sitting amongst the piles of flour sacks. From Chapter 2, you can buy one Yellow Herb from the Merchant for three Spinels. Chapter 2 – Valley: As soon as you drop off the wall into the Valley, jump through the window into the building on the left. The Yellow Herb is sitting on top of some drawers next to the window. While you’re in the Valley, you’ll need to grab the emblem for the Resident Evil 4 eagle lock gate too. Chapter 3 – Lake dock: Head down to the small dock near the Fish Farm and the Merchant’s cave hideout – this is where you first find the boat. Go to the southwest side of this dock and you’ll notice there’s a small shack you can go inside. You’ll find another Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb sitting in the corner of this shack. Chapter 4 – Large Cave Shrine: As you exit the boat, head up the dock, turn left, go through the gate, and then take the second right. You’ll go into a narrow cave section with a bridge above you and there will be a Yellow Herb to grab in this area tucked against the far rock wall. Further into this cave shrine, you’ll find one of the items you need to help you get the Resident Evil 4 Church key. Chapter 5 – Village Chief’s Manor attic: Go to the manor with Ashely and head up to the master bedroom where you solved the Resident Evil 4 crystal marble puzzle. Now, with Ashley’s help, you can use the collapsible ladder to reach the attic. Wander through the attic and you’ll find the Yellow Herb on top of some drawers. There’s one of the Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Dolls up here too.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 6 – Checkpoint: Go over to the east side of the Checkpoint and walk up the stairs to the upper walkway. At the top of the stairs, turn left and you’ll spot a Yellow Herb at the end of the walkway.

Resident Evil 4 Castle Yellow Herbs

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 7 – Audience Chamber: After fighting off Ramon’s zealot goons, go to the southeast corner of the chamber and open the drawers covered in candles. There’s a Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb ready to be collected inside. Chapter 8 – Castle Battlements: After the giant has been called in to pelt Leon with rocks at the battlements, you must solve a bunch of sun and moon puzzle doors and will then eventually reach the top of one of the northern castle towers by climbing a ladder. Run around the other side of the tower and then take the steps into the small, fortified area. There’s a Yellow Herb and a chest on top of some crates ready to be picked up there. Chapter 9 – Courtyard: At the start of Chapter 9, you’ll be inside a room next to the castle courtyard. In this room is a typewriter, and to the left of that is a Yellow Herb.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 10 – Depths: Make your way through the Depths until you reach the stone structure at the end. You can kick through a wall which leads into a small room with the exit ladder and a Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb on top of a box.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 11 – Hive: As you start heading east to circle around, head to the northeast corner of the first cave area you get to. There is a Yellow Herb perched on a table.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 12 – Clock Tower: After ascending the Clock Tower and walking along the precarious exterior scaffolding, head inside the Merchant’s shop on the left. You’ll find a Yellow Herb right next to the typewriter in the shop.

Resident Evil 4 Island Yellow Herbs

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 13 – Systems: While you’re trying to upgrade your Resident Evil 4 keycard in the labs to level 3, you’ll pass through a room called ‘Systems’ which features some steps leading down towards the Incubation Lab. As soon as you get to the bottom of the stairs, check the nook on the left to get another Yellow Herb. You’ll need to get the Resident Evil 4 wrench shortly afterwards too. Chapter 14 – Amber Storeroom: This Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb is right in the middle of the Amber Storeroom on a large shelf.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 15 – Stronghold: Get to the upper level of the Stronghold and head inside the building that the AA gun sits on top of. Run out the east door of this building and you’ll spot a Yellow Herb on your right.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Chapter 15 – Sanctuary Approach: The final Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herb is found in the fortified Sanctuary Approach. When you get to this area, bear left as you move up and head inside the small stone building. There are a bunch of boxes covered in a white sheet in the middle of this building, and you’ll find the Yellow Herb on top of these boxes.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission