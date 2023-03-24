How to get all Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Pieces and solve the puzzle

Collect the three mysterious Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Pieces hidden around the Lake and you’ll be able to solve a puzzle to get some valuable treasure. It’s not immediately obvious what these Hexagon Pieces are for, but if you plunder the Fish Farm, Merchant’s hideout, and the Small Cave Shrine to get all the pieces, you can take them over to the dock where you first fuelled up the motorboat. Here you’ll find a strange Resident Evil 4 Remake puzzle device that you can slot the pieces into. Reorganize the hexes correctly and the treasure within is yours, so here’s where you need to look to get the three Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Pieces and how you can solve the puzzle.

Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Pieces locations

There are three Hexagon Pieces (A, B, and C) for you to find in the areas surrounding the Lake in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The first and second one can be obtained in Chapter 3, but you’ll need to progress to Chapter 4 to get the third and final piece and eventually solve the puzzle. Here are the three locations you need to search to get the hexes:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hexagon Piece A: In the red chest opposite the Merchant’s cave hideout near the lake. The chest is pretty hard to miss, so you’ve probably got piece A already. On your way to the hideout, you will have also passed one of the Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines, which require a special key to open.

The chest is pretty hard to miss, so you’ve probably got piece A already. On your way to the hideout, you will have also passed one of the Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines, which require a special key to open. Hexagon Piece B: In a chest in a north section of the Fish Farm. Once you get to the west side of the Fish Farm where you pick up the boat fuel, you can wade into the water and cross under a walkway to reach a small area that has a red chest. Loot the chest to get piece B.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hexagon Piece C: In a box within the Small Cave Shrine shack. Now that you’ve defeated Del Lago and got control of the motorboat, go to the northeast corner of the Lake to reach the locked Small Cave Shrine. To unlock the shrine, you need to solve a puzzle by pressing three correct symbol buttons. The correct symbols are painted with yellow paint around the shrine, using some perspective tricks to make them harder to read. Enter the symbols, head into the shrine, and immediately turn right. You’ll spot a briefcase on a desk that holds Hexagon Piece C.

How to solve the Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Pieces puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

With Hexagon Pieces A, B, and C stuffed away, get back to the dock where you first fuelled up the boat and head over to the weird puzzle device that holds the hexagon tiles. The goal here is to rotate groups of three tiles so that they’re arranged into a complete image of the awful lake monster, Del Lago. Slot in the three pieces to begin solving the puzzle like so:

Highlight the middle, left, and bottom-left tiles, and rotate them once. Highlight the middle, top-left, and top-right tiles, and rotate them once.

That’s it. With those two moves, you’ll get the complete image of Del Lago and will be treated to a Depraved Idol worth 15,000 ptas! At this stage in the game, that should be enough to get you one or two solid upgrades for any of your Resident Evil 4 weapons.



