How to find the Twin Emblems in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Twin Emblems on the Church Tombstones are needed for the Grave Robber request, as Leon has to shoot and destroy them. With dozens of graves and tombstone emblems about the graveyard in the RE4 Remake, the location might be a little hard to pin down, but don't worry - this is one of those puzzles you're far more likely to overthink than anything else. We'll explain how to find the Tombstone Twin Emblems in Resident Evil 4 for the Grave Robber request below, so you can net a few extra Spinels.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Twin Emblems location

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Twin Emblems in Resident Evil 4 Remake are stuck in two tombstones next to each other in the centre of the Church Graveyard, as shown above. Rather than looking for two distant tombstone emblems on different sides of the cemetery, the twin's tombstones are right next to each other, beneath the dead tree in the very middle, with a symbol that looks like a winged "U" as their emblem. Simply shoot them both out to complete the request, then head back to any location of the Merchant to claim your reward.

Oh, and don't worry if you shoot out the wrong tombstone emblems at any point - the game doesn't penalise you for getting it wrong. You can destroy any number of emblems, just so long as two of them are the Twin's emblems, you'll get the reward.

If you want to know the location of the request itself, that's found pinned to a small lean-to behind the Church, on its Southeast side. Simply walk around the building to find it, a blue scrap of paper that sticks out compared to the dimmer environment.

Of course, while you're exploring and looking for optional secrets, why not find out how to open all the Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines ? There's treasure inside them that'll help going forward!

