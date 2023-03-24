The Resident Evil 4 Remake crystal marble puzzle solution

The Resident Evil 4 crystal marble puzzle in the Remake - what some might call the ball puzzle - has players spin the crystal marble so that bubbles inside match up with the symbol of Los Illuminados behind it (that being the crystal marble found behind the Resident Evil 4 code and combination lock in the Village Chief's Manor). Easier said than done though, as it's not clear how to get the marble to line up properly, or where you should start. We'll explain it as best we can below, so you can solve the crystal marble ball puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 Remake below.

How to solve the Resident Evil 4 Remake crystal marble puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Crystal Marble ball puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake is a little tricky, but as mentioned, the goal is to turn the ball so that the bubbles inside the orb line up with the symbol behind them. It's hard to know where to start, but there is actually a knack to it.

Turning it around, you'll notice that the bubbles inside form a rough cylinder that's a little narrower at one end than the other, as illustrated above. What you want to do is spin the orb so that the slightly narrower end of the cylinder is facing you, which should then give you a clearer image of the image in the bubbles. Then you just need to turn the ball clockwise or counterclockwise until the symbol is the right way up, and you should be all good, achieving the image shown below.

(Image credit: Capcom)

At this point the door will automatically open, providing access to the last room in the Village Chief's Manor. It's still early in Resident Evil 4 Remake and things are only going to get tougher, so if you feel you could use a little extra help, our curated list of Resident Evil 4 tips will help you survive the perils of the Remake.

