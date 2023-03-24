Resident Evil 4 Remake code for the Village Chief's cupboard

By Joel Franey
published

How to open the cabinet combination lock in Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 code for the cupboard combination
(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 code for the Village Chief's Manor cupboard combination lock in is hidden in a text upstairs, a section of a holy book called Iluminados 4:3, where the clues to the lock are found. RE4 doesn't have many combination lock puzzles where codes are needed like this one, which may explain why this one can be a little bit of a sticking point, considering the riddle-like nature of the code and the fact that there's four clues provided for three sections, which can throw people. Nonetheless, we'll explain how to get the Resident evil 4 combination lock for the cupboard inside the Village Chief's Manor, and get the treasure inside below, as there's no way to progress without it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake code solution for the Village Chief's Manor

Resident Evil 4 cupboard combination

(Image credit: Capcom)

The downstairs cupboard with the combination lock in the Village Chief's Manor in Resident Evil 4 is opened with the following code (also displayed in the image above):

  • Crops / Pig / Baby
Resident Evil 4 Remake guides

How long to beat Resident Evil 4
Should you get the Bolt Thrower in Resident Evil 4
How to survive the village in Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4 weapons
Resident Evil 4 tips

Once you've entered the code, just hit X/A to confirm your entry, and the cupboard should pop open, revealing a crystal ball inside that serves as part of another puzzle. 

The clue telling you this is, as mentioned, the page from the book upstairs: Iluminados 4:3. There's a section of scripture with certain words highlighted: crop, swinehead, pig, babe. Rather than being an obscure homage to Babe: Pig in the City, these are telling you the code mentioned above, though the redundant double-use of highlighting "pig" and "swinehead" is a little confusing. Nonetheless, however you get to the answer, just enter the code mentioned above, and you'll be able to progress.

Once you have the cupboard open you'll find yourself in the possession of a strange glass ball you'll need for the Resident Evil 4 crystal marble puzzle.  

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments