You'll want to know where to find Resident Evil 4 Remake vipers when you find the Viper Hunter request. But it's not initially clear where to find them in the first place, and actually catching the slippery critters isn't easy. RE4 vipers can both heal and hurt you, and do appear outside of the Viper Hunter challenge like any other wildlife. However, they're never as important in Resident Evil 4 as they are while trying to complete it, so here's where to find three vipers to complete the challenge.

Finding the Vipers' location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

The best place to find vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake, assuming you're going for the Viper Hunter request, is the Fish Farm to the Northwest side of the lake. You'll come here as part of the game's central plot, and not only do vipers spawn here but they respawn here - giving you a reliable supply you can farm. So while you can find vipers both before and after this point, there's no need - simply grab them all here and sell them to the Merchant at the next chance you get. They can appear anywhere in this area, including the wooden platforms, land and the water - look out for some telltale ripples that give them away (although that can also be fish).

Vipers themselves can be spotted by their telltale yellow pattern, though they move quickly and can be a little hard to kill. While it's possible for a fast player to stab them with a knife, it's often easier to use a pistol shot. And be careful! If a viper coils up, it's about to lunge and do damage. It's not much, but it hurts nonetheless.

Any vipers you don't sell or use for the challenge can be eaten to regain health, similar to fish or chicken eggs. Keep in mind that they'll be an infrequent occurrence throughout the rest of the game, so keep an eye out - especially when they appear in the wreckage of broken crates and barrels.

