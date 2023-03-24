Where to find Resident Evil 4 Remake vipers

By Joel Franey
Contributions from
Leon Hurley
 published

The best locations to complete the Viper Hunter request in the RE4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 vipers Remake
(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll want to know where to find Resident Evil 4 Remake vipers when you find the Viper Hunter request. But it's not initially clear where to find them in the first place, and actually catching the slippery critters isn't easy. RE4 vipers can both heal and hurt you, and do appear outside of the Viper Hunter challenge like any other wildlife. However, they're never as important in Resident Evil 4 as they are while trying to complete it, so here's where to find three vipers to complete the challenge.

Finding the Vipers' location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 vipers Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

The best place to find vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake, assuming you're going for the Viper Hunter request, is the Fish Farm to the Northwest side of the lake. You'll come here as part of the game's central plot, and not only do vipers spawn here but they respawn here - giving you a reliable supply you can farm. So while you can find vipers both before and after this point, there's no need - simply grab them all here and sell them to the Merchant at the next chance you get. They can appear anywhere in this area, including the wooden platforms, land and the water - look out for some telltale ripples that give them away (although that can also be fish).

Resident Evil 4 Remake guides

Resident Evil 4 code and combination lock
Resident Evil 4 crystal marble puzzle
Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines
Resident Evil 4 Twin Emblems 

Vipers themselves can be spotted by their telltale yellow pattern, though they move quickly and can be a little hard to kill. While it's possible for a fast player to stab them with a knife, it's often easier to use a pistol shot. And be careful! If a viper coils up, it's about to lunge and do damage. It's not much, but it hurts nonetheless.

Any vipers you don't sell or use for the challenge can be eaten to regain health, similar to fish or chicken eggs. Keep in mind that they'll be an infrequent occurrence throughout the rest of the game, so keep an eye out - especially when they appear in the wreckage of broken crates and barrels.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

With contributions from
See comments