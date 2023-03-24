How to find Resident Evil 4 blue medallions at the Farm and beyond

We're going to explain where to find Resident Evil 4 blue medallions on the farm as you won't know what to do when you first see them. These collectibles are actually a series of recurring blue note challenges and, most importantly, when you collect the relevant note it reveals all the blue medallion locations on your map. So, while you'll often spot medallions before you find the note - as you do on the the farm - the note is never far away and will instantly show you where to look when you find it.



You can shoot medallions before you’ve found the relevant blue note as well, so don’t worry if you do shoot any early as they’ll still count. It’s absolutely worth taking time off from killing Ganados and other man-made parasitic horrors to complete these Resident Evil 4 Remake challenges too, as the Spinels you’re awarded are essential to get some great items from the Merchant.



Here's where you can find all the Resident Evil 4 blue medallions Farm locations and all the other places where these challenges appear. Just remember - find the blue note and it'll mark everything on your map, making it simple to track the medallions down.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallions Farm locations

On the north corner of the small shack that has the typewriter inside. Inside the stable. You can get an angle on this one by looking in through a window from the southwest. Up in the rafters of the small storage shed in the western part of the Farm. In the top window of the barn. You can easily shoot this one by climbing the ladder to reach the barn’s upper level. Hanging under the windmill balcony. You’ll need to head inside the windmill, climb up the ladder, walk along the balcony, and then drop down to get a clear shot on this medallion.

The Resident Evil 4 blue medallions on the Farm are encountered just after you survive the Resident Evil 4 village encounter and everyone goes off to bingo. Because you won't know about the note that tells you where to find them at this point, we’ve marked the medallion locations for you. Just make sure you collect the blue note off the north gate wall before you leave the area.

With all the Resident Evil 4 blue farm medallions destroyed, you will have completed the blue note challenge and can collect your Spinels from the Merchant, although you won’t find him until you progress beyond the Farm and start Chapter 2. While you’re hanging around in the Farm, make sure you note that one of the Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines can be found here and unlocked later once you’ve got the correct key.

All Resident Evil 4 blue medallion note challenges

There are six of these medallion-hunting blue note challenges in Resident Evil 4, each tasking you with destroying five or six blue medallions hanging around a specified area:

Destroy five Blue Medallions at the Farm – found in Chapter 1 Destroy five Blue Medallions at the Quarry and Fish Farm – found in Chapter 3 Destroy six Blue Medallions at the Castle Gate – found in Chapter 7 Destroy six Blue Medallions at the Grand Hall – found in Chapter 9 Destroy five Blue Medallions at the Cargo Depot – found in Chapter 14 Destroy five Blue Medallions at the Cliffside Ruins – found in Chapter 15

Once you’ve completed a challenge, you should immediately head to the nearest Merchant to cash in the blue note and get your Spinels – perhaps an upgrade for one of the Resident Evil 4 weapons as the Red9 and Matilda stocks, and high power rifle scope are only obtainable this way.

