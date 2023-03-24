How to find all Resident Evil 4 Cargo Depot blue medallions

The Resident Evil 4 blue medallions in the Cargo Depot are all over the place, with two being especially high up and hard to reach. Otherwise, the five Cargo Depot blue medallions function the same as all the earlier Resident Evil 4 blue medallions – collect the blue note to reveal the medallion locations on your map, then seek out and shoot each one to cross it off your list.

Once you’ve got all five, take the note to the nearest Resident Evil 4 Remake Merchant to get five Spinels as a reward. It's nice and simple, so here are the locations for all five Resident Evil 4 Cargo Depot blue medallions to help you get this request done quickly.

Resident Evil 4 Cargo Depot blue medallions locations

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are five blue medallions in the Cargo Depot to find, and you can get them all without having to reach the upper level where the wrecking ball is. I’ve marked their locations on the map below, and provided individual images for each one to help you reach the right spot. It’s also a good idea to have a scoped weapon of some kind – the Stingray rifle, for example – as a couple can be tricky to hit with another weapon.

Just beyond the barbed wire fence on the right. As soon as you open the metal doors and get into the Cargo Depot, immediately go right, and look slightly down beyond the wire fence to spot the medallion.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hanging off a walkway above. Head up the steps in front of you and then turn around and look up. You’ll spot the medallion quite far and high hanging off a walkway, so a rifle will be useful to get this one.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Near a red container and floodlights on the south side of the depot. From the stairs, drop down into the depot and head to the south side.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Behind some cages and crates on the north side of the depot.

(Image credit: Capcom)

On the silo on the south side of the depot near the exit stairs. Go up the stairs at the end of the Cargo Depot, then turn to face south and look up at the silo to spot the final blue medallion. A long-range weapon will make this one much easier to hit too!

(Image credit: Capcom)

With all the Resident Evil 4 Cargo Depot blue medallions destroyed, you can hand in the blue note and collect your Spinels from the Merchant just beyond Waste Disposal. Once you’ve gained access to the Cargo Depot lift, you’ll be nearing one of the Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs, so keep an eye out. In the next chapter, you’ll also find the Resident Evil 4 Cliffside Ruins blue medallions, which is the final set!



