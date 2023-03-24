The Resident Evil 4 request to Deface Ramon's Portrait, known in the Remake as "The Disgrace of the Salazar Family", requires you to throw an egg at Ramon's painting, found in the Throne Room on the East side of the Castle. However, setting all this up and getting there is a little bit of an ordeal, as having to procure the egg and finding the location of Ramon Salazar's painting in the RE4 Remake is easier said than done. We'll show you how to find and Deface Ramon's Portrait in Resident Evil 4 below - because considering you'll probably shoot him later, some light graffiti really is the least of Ramon's concerns.

How to deface Ramon's portrait in Resident Evil 4 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

To deface Ramon's Portrait in Resident Evil 4 Remake, players need to do the following:

From the Request, head south into the Ballroom, then East. Head to the Throne Room (last time you were here, Ramon had you thrown down a hole). This time around the Throne Room is unoccupied, except, for some reason, a few chickens. In front of the throne itself is an egg on the floor. Pick it up, but do not eat it! In the Northeast corner of the room is a portrait of Ramon, shown below. Go into your inventory and select the egg you picked up and choose to "equip" it. You'll now be able to throw the egg as though it were a grenade. Aim it directly at Ramon's face and throw it - it should successfully deface the painting!

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you miss, or eat the egg without thinking, or generally something bad happens to your makeshift projectile, just wait. Chickens in Resident Evil 4 lay eggs over time, so one of the ones ambling about should lay another piece of ammunition for you. There's also an incredibly rare Resident Evil 4 Gold Chicken Egg in a lockbox on the South wall that you need the Cubic Device to open, so feel free to grab that along the way if you need help, money, or have yet to complete the Egg Hunt request back from the Lake region. Then head back to the Merchant to hand in The Disgrace of the Salazar Family" request and get your Spinels.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission