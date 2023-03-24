Where to find all Resident Evil 4 clockwork doll locations

There's a Resident Evil 4 doll to find in each chapter of the Remake, and finding all their locations will earn you the indestructible Primal Knife as a reward. These clockwork dolls are much like the bobbleheads from previous games, where a telltale noise helps guide you to them and a quick stab or shot destroys them to tick them off.

Confusingly, while there is technically a doll per chapter, you can find them in different orders in areas where you can backtrack a lot. The 'Chapter' mainly denotes when they appear and can be found for the first time. The Results section of the main menu helps track which ones you've found, by displaying a doll medal next to the chapter number, but that obviously that's not always helpful - if you reach Chapter 4, say, without finding any, you could find the four accessible in any order.

All Resident Evil 4 clockwork doll locations

Here's a quick list of every Resident Evil 4 doll location in each chapter:

At the Lakeside settlement, in the building with the collapsed roof In the hut near the Merchant's Abandoned Factory Grounds location Near the Merchant's riverside shop Behind the fence at the Forest Alter In the Village Chief's Manor's attic, when you have Ashley In front of a fire before the Checkpoint area on the map In a storeroom near the Treasury On top of one of the Battlement towers In the corner of the Courtyard maze Behind a grate opposite the Merchant in the tunnels leaving the Depths In the Stopover cabin between the two mine cart rides At the base of the clocktower behind some boards Behind a green forklift in front of some giant hanger doors after the Wharf In a small room overlooking the Campsite In the rafters of a small room near Specimen Storage On some boxes in the room with the green forklift during the countdown escape

To hopefully make things easier I've also listed all the Resident Evil 4 dolls you can find, by chapter below with maps and images to show you where to look. So if you need more help finding them, there should be plenty of information to guide you. Collect them all and you'll unlock the Primal Knife which, when fully upgraded, has infinite durability.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 1 doll

The Chapter 1 doll in Resident Evil 4 is found in the Lakeside Settlement when you're on the mission 'Head to the Lake', not long after having to work out how to survive the village in Resident Evil 4. When you first enter the area you'll see a Ganado throwing dynamite at you from a building with a collapsed roof - it's in that building, up in the ruined roof.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 2 doll

You'll find the Resident Evil 4 chapter 2 doll shortly after you meet the merchant at the start of the chapter in the Abandoned Factory Grounds. After you've found the Hexagonal Emblem and used it to open the gate, you'll be able to continue on the mission 'Head to the Church' where you'll pass the hut in the map. The clockwork doll is just inside.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 3 doll

The Chapter 3 doll in Resident Evil 4 can be found near the merchant's riverside shop underground. Head to the lower level you can drop down to and look around the side of the hut on the right. Follow the path around to the back and you'll just about see it under the lip of the roof, on some boxes.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 4 doll

The Chapter 4 doll in Resident Evil 4 can be a hard one to find as it's obscured, in the dark, and it's raining. It's hard to hear it and even when you know where to look it can be still be tricky to see. When you can access the Forest Altar however, head to the location on the map and you should be able to see it through the haphazard fence. I've highlighted it on the image below to help you.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 5 doll

The Chapter 5 Resident Evil 4 doll can be found in the Village Chief's Manor, where you do the Resident Evil 4 crystal marble puzzle (opens in new tab), when you have Ashley and can use her to reach the ladder and access the attic. The doll is behind a bucket and in front of a white sheet - he's easier to see if you crouch.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 6 doll

The Resident Evil 4 Chapter 6 doll can be found during the objective to escape from the village. Just before you reach the Checkpoint area on the map you'll pass a large fire to the right of where the path goes into the rock, and the doll will be just in front of that.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 7 doll

You'll find the Chapter 7 doll in Resident Evil 4 not long after defeating the blind Garrador monster, reuniting with Ashly and using the Dungeon key to escape. You'll head up a ladder and into a store room where the doll is on the top of some shelves with a large sheet hanging off them.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 8 doll

The Chapter 8 doll is found in one of the battlements towers, but you'll probably be best advised to play through the entire section and use the cannon to deal with the armoured El Gigante before you look for it. It's too noisy and dangerous before and you'll need to open up the gates you can use to back track to reach it. Once El Gigante's dead, head back to the tower in the map and you'll find it on the top level, on some sandbags behind some boxes.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 9 doll

The Chapter 9 doll is in the corner of the Courtyard maze you have to navigate with Ashley. Just find the location marked on the map and then look behind the planks stacked up next to a pillar and some sheet covered boxes.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 10 doll

The Chapter 10 doll in Resident Evil 4 can be found behind a wall grate opposite the merchant in the position on the map. It's upside down, tucked up high behind the thick bars of grate, so it's easy to miss unless you look in exactly the right position.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 11 doll

The Resident Evil 4 chapter 11 doll is found just after a mine cart ride following the duel El Gigantes boss fight, during the mission to Make your way to the Surface. It's perched atop a wall in the building you pass on the way to another mine ride with Luis.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 12 doll

The Chapter 12 doll is hidden away behind some boards at the base of the clock tower. Head to the area on the map and go behind the wood planks into what looks like a completely dark corner to find it on some cloth covered boxes.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 13 doll

To find the Chapter 13 doll in Resident Evil 4 Wharf area wait until you come out of a cave passage and see some massive metal doors with shipping containers in front of it. When you get there look for a green forklift truck near a red shipping container in the area on the map and the doll is behind a concrete barrier.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 14 doll

The Chapter 14 Resident Evil doll is found in a small room you can find when you come out onto a ledge overlooking the campsite area. Turn away from the campsite and look behind you where you'll find a door leading into a room - you'll should be able to see the doll on some lockers through the door.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 15 doll

In Chapter 15 the Resident Evil 4 doll can be found in the rafters of a small room off the side of Specimen Storage. It's the room with a treasure chest inside up in the ceiling - just look up to where the beams meet above you.

Resident Evil 4 chapter 16 doll

The final Resident Evil 4 doll in Chapter 16 is one of the hardest to find because you'll have to grab it while you're trying to escape the exploding island against a time limit. When you enter a room full of dying Ganados with a Forklift, look on top of the boxes behind that forklift to find it.

What do you get for finding all the Resident Evil 4 clockwork dolls

Your reward for finding every Resident Evil 4 doll in every chapter is unlocking the Primal Knife, as well as completing the Revolution Wind-up challenge for 1000CP. You can then buy the knife from the weapons section of the Extra Content shop for 1000CP.

The main benefit of this knife is that once it's fully maxed out it becomes indestructible, so you'll never have to worry about durability again.

