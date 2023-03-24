The Resident Evil 4 Remake Dirty Pendant explained

The Resident Evil 4 Dirty Pendant in the Remake is a ruined version of the Pearl Pendant that's fallen in a well, but can you clean it? RE4 has a couple of puzzles where you have to get a pendant down without knocking it in the well, but get them wrong and their value drops. We'll explain the uses of the Dirty Pendant below, how much it's worth, and how you can get a clean version of the Dirty Pendant in Resident Evil 4 below.

Can you clean the Dirty Pendant in Resident Evil 4?

No, there is no way to clean the Dirty Pendant in Resident Evil 4 - the only way to get a clean pendant is to obtain them in a way that doesn't dirty them in the first place, by making sure that they don't fall into the well and become ruined. This means that if you do drop them into the Well, there is no way to turn it back into a valuable Pearl Pendant. All you can do is sell it to the Merchant for a vastly reduced price of 1000 Pesetas, down from the Pearl Pendant's actual selling price of 5000, or reload a save from before you got it and try again. If you go for the latter, we'll explain the two ways to get the undirtied Pendant for yourself, and their locations.

How to get the Pendant without it falling in the well

There are two places where you risk turning a Pearl Pendant into a Dirty Pendant unless you're clever: the path to the Village Chief's Manor, and the Farm.

The Farm Pendant is inside a metal lantern suspended on the windmill on the Farm's west side, turning around on the blades. The trick is to shoot the lantern while it's not over the Well - you want to shoot it while it's on the right hand side of the windmill, above solid ground, so that it drops to the dirt and not in the well itself.

The Village Chief's Manor Pendant is hanging in its own metal lantern above the well on the path South of the manor. Here the trick is to shoot the wooden bar propping up the well cover so it's entirely covered, then shoot the lantern so it lands on the cover itself.

