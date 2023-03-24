Resident Evil 4 Remake Shooting Gallery and Charms explained

The Resident Evil 4 Shooting Gallery, also known as Target Practice, gives the players tokens to exchange for charms that give different bonuses. RE4's system of tokens itself is a little unreliable and getting the best charms is difficult, as you'll be fighting the odds in what's effectively a lottery, but it can provide some useful buffs, and the challenge itself can be used as a way to practise with weapons without burning ammunition in the process. We'll explain the Shooting Gallery in Resident Evil 4 Remake below, as well as how charms and tokens work.

The Shooting Gallery in Resident Evil 4 Remake explained

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Shooting Gallery is a minigame that appears at certain points in the game alongside the Merchant's Shop in specific areas, though won't appear at every Merchant's Shop. The gallery itself has players shoot targets in a time limit, with each built-in challenge using new Resident Evil 4 weapons, requirements and different combinations of targets to shoot at. As you progress through the game, more Shooting Gallery challenges will be added, using weapons from later in the game.

Getting high scores and completing specific goals in each challenge will earn the player tokens that can be spent at the Gatcha-like dispenser by the lift to earn random Charms, which can be equipped to your Attache Case to provide perks and buffs throughout standard gameplay.

Resident Evil 4 Shooting Gallery tips and tricks

The Shooting Gallery is difficult to get high scores on, and while each challenge has its own requirements and nuances, here's some general advice that'll help you out.

Do each Shooting Gallery challenge once when it comes up to immediately get the easy Tokens just for completing it.

Make sure to read the requirements and secondary goals for each challenge, as some of them are very specific and might not be what you'd expect, such as destroying targets in a specific timeframe.

Certain weapons have Penetration, meaning they punch through targets and hit the ones behind. This can be good or bad - you might hit the target, go through and hit a sailor for a penalty. Keep this element in mind!

There's extra tokens for hitting all the silver skull markers in a challenge, but there's always some of them held back for the bonus round - meaning you'll have to access the bonus round itself to get this.

Try not to reload until the specifically designated reload time, as you'll risk missing the chance to take a shot while you're doing so.

Resident Evil 4 Tokens, the Token Machine and unlocking charms

Tokens can be spent at the Gatcha charm dispenser to earn Charms for your case. Getting a charm requires three tokens of any type or combination - but using more gold tokens results in a higher chance of rarer, better charms.

That being said, there's still no guarantees. Two of the staff here at GR+ tried putting in three golds at a time… and got common charms in return. Stupid machine. You can also get duplicates of the same charm, so you can't improve your chances of a rare or epic charm by getting lots of commons first.

Once you have a charm, you can attach it to your case so that you're affected by its buff at the "Customize Case" section of the Typewriter. Players can have three Charms equipped at any one time.

All Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There's a lot of Charms in Resident Evil 4, broken into common, rare and epic variations. Here's the full list of Charms we've discovered, and what they do:

Common Charms Doctor Salvador: +20% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency Don Diego: +15% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency Don Estaban: +15% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency Don Jose: +15% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency Don Pedro: +40% health recovery for vipers Isabel: +30% health recovery for vipers Leader Zealot: +10% health recovery for Green Herbs Soldier w/ Dynamite: +30% attachable mines craft bonus frequency Soldier w/ Stun Rod: +15% bolts craft bonus frequency Zealot w/ Bowgun: +20% bolt craft bonus frequency Zealot w/ Shield: +20% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency

Rare Charms Chicken: +100% Health recovery for all egg types JJ: 40% off resources Leon w/ Handgun: 30% off knife repairs Leon w/ Shotgun: +40% ammo resale value Luis Sera: +20% weapon resale value

Epic Charms Merchant: 5% off weapon upgrades Rhinoceros Beetle: +100% recovery item resale value



