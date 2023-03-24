Where to find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Gold Chicken Egg in the Remake is part of the Egg Hunt request, and is difficult to find without a hint in advance. With no initial clue about where to find it, going on an egg hunt in RE4 can be a little daunting, and considering the gold egg itself is off the critical path, it's easy to miss. However, I've scouted ahead and found it for you, and below we'll take you through the locations of the Gold Chicken Egg in the Resident Evil 4 Remake so you can complete the Egg Hunt request.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Gold Chicken Egg locations

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Gold Chicken Egg in the Resident Evil 4 Remake is found on the East side of the Lake, at the location marked above, and will require use of a fuelled boat to reach it. This means you won't be able to get the Gold Chicken Egg until part-way through your quest to find the Resident Evil 4 Church Key, after killing Del Lago and finding a second boat past the locked Insignia and key to the Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines.

Once you have the boat, take it over to the East unnamed section, which has no enemies, but a lot of wandering chickens, appropriately. At the far side across from you, simply lying on the ground, is the Gold Chicken Egg! Pick it up and take it back to the Merchant, where you can sell it to him to redeem the Egg Hunt request and get your Spinels. Be careful not to throw or eat it - this'll destroy the egg!

(Image credit: Capcom)

However, if you miss the chance, there is another Gold Chicken Egg far, far later in the game - Chapter 12, specifically. After completing the Minecart Ride and having a knife fight with the boss Krauser, you'll be able to return to the Throne Room in the Castle's Easternmost point, where you went down the pit the first time around. In the corner of the room is a Square Lock Box, which you can unlock with the Cubic Device to get a second Gold Chicken Egg!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission