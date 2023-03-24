The Resident Evil 4 Remake Dining Hall puzzle explained

The Resident Evil 4 Dining Hall puzzle in the Remake requires you to sit in two specific chairs at the table, outlined by the paintings on the wall. These pictures mark where Leon and Ashley need to sit, and once both characters are placed in the correct seats, the puzzle will be completed and you'll be allowed to progress through the RE4 Remake, and the perils of Salazar Castle. Unfortunately it's not too clear, but we've worked it out and can show you how to solve the dining room puzzle using the king and queen paintings in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to sit in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Dining Hall and Painting puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

The key for where Leon and Ashley need to sit in the Resident Evil 4 Remake dining hall puzzle is determined by the two paintings of the king and queen at the end. Each of them has a specific set of cutlery and tableware in front of them - Ashley needs to sit in the seat at the dining table that matches the queen's layout, while Leon needs to sit at the seat that matches the king's. You can use the map we've marked above to determine exactly where that is, or just place the characters at the following:

Leon: Top left seat of North table

Top left seat of North table Ashley: Top right sight of South table

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ashley can be directed by facing the chair you want her to sit in and pressing the R3 button. Once you've both sat, hit the marked button to ring the bell (Ashley will automatically follow suit) and the puzzle should be completed, with the spikes that cut off the Serpent's Head sliding down and allowing you to take it. There's also some Resident Evil 4 blue medallions in the area, so make sure you grab those before you go.



