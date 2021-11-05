A PS5 restock is due at Walmart today - here's how to grab yours

Walmart is holding another PS5 restock today, so you'll need to be ready for 3pm ET. While previous PS5 restocks have had early passes for Walmart Plus customers, this one is open to all, so things are going to get competitive. Our top tips for making sure you make it through checkout? Don't give up too early, keep refreshing, and save your details ahead of time.

You'll need to be ready and waiting for this PS5 restock, so load up Walmart now and prep yourself. Previous stock drops at this particular retailer haven't exactly been smooth - just last week site issues meant Walmart had one of its worst Xbox Series X stock drops ever, and events may be repeated for today's PS5 stock.

Walmart has been offering far more PS5 restocks in recent weeks, after coming under fire for hoarding consoles ahead of Black Friday PS5 deals. Eager to jump onto the holiday sales craze, though, we're seeing more and more retailers let some of these consoles into the wild, looking to draw eyes to their early Black Friday gaming deals in the process.

It's battle stations time, then, so here's everything you need to know for today's Walmart PS5 restock.

PS5 restock at Walmart

Walmart has announced a PS5 restock for today at 3pm ET. That means you'll need to get well ahead of the crowd here if you're going to be in with a shot of taking home a console. This is a fully open restock as well, so competition is going to be high.

Previous PS5 restocks

Which PS5 should you buy?

The fully fledged PS5 comes complete with a disk drive, which means you'll be able to play through all your PS4 games on the same console. While a little more expensive, this is the most cost-effective option in the long run considering how pricey digital games can be.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, though, Sony has your back. The Digital Edition drops its price a little but still features the incredible power of the full console. It should just be noted that you're limited to digital games here, which means you might be paying more in the long run.

Our top tips for securing a PS5 restock

This is going to be a particularly competitive PS5 restock at Walmart. That means you'll need to be armed with all the wisdom the last year of stock troubles has yielded. We've been watching these drops for the console's whole lifetime, so we've gathered a few nuggets of that wisdom right here.

First up, you'll need to sign into your account and save your payment and shipping details ahead of time. These small details can cost you valuable seconds at checkout, which is often when people watch as their consoles drift away from them. Keep your information stored in the system and you'll be ready to go when it's time to pull the trigger.

While we're not expecting to see any in today's Walmart PS5 restock, you should generally aim for bundles as well. Because of the increased cost (all the games and accessories will still be full price), bundles stay in stock a lot longer than standalone consoles so you've got a much better chance of actually nabbing one.

When it comes down to it, you'll need to keep refreshing if you come up short too. Retailers often release stock in waves, so early out of stock messages can safely be ignored for a little while. Plus, if the site sees maintenance issues you'll want to keep multiple tabs open to try and force your way through.

If you don't quite make it to the finish line this time, it's important to ignore resellers. It's not worth paying above MSRP for a console when we see new PS5 restocks every week, so hang in there and pay the right price.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5.