PS5 God of War bundle gets $50 price drop at Amazon

Is it over? The PS5 stock drought that has plagued the console since it launched in November 2020? Potentially so. More and more we're not only seeing PS5 stock readily available across various retailers, but we're also seeing discounts applied for the very first time.

Amazon has been pretty great for this, now offering a PS5 with a copy of God of War Ragnarok for the price of $509.99 (opens in new tab). That's a big $50 discount from the standard $559.99 price, giving you access to the disc console and one of the best games of 2022. This 9% reduction takes the cost down to the lowest ever price we've seen at the retailer and only $6 away from the cheapest we've ever seen – that was claimed by Newegg .

As we're constantly rounding up the best PS5 prices and bundles that the web has to offer, you can be assured of this deal's value. It's likely to not dip under the $500 mark until stock issues in the US are completely cleared up or we reach a holiday sale, such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. A great way to experience next-gen games for less.

Today's best PS5 deal

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle | $559.99 $509.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Now down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, this God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle provides amazing value for money. We've never seen it cheaper at the retailer and only ever $6 less elsewhere. UK price: £539.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

As one of the highest-rated games of 2022, the Sony Santa Monica title served as a sequel and conclusion to the Norse mythology that began with God of War (2018). In our God of War Ragnarok review (opens in new tab), we stated that it's "a great game, with eventually weighty emotional moments, incredibly satisfying puzzles, and combat that's never less than enjoyable".

Best Buy also has the same great God of War PS5 bundle for $509.99 (opens in new tab), in case stock runs out at Amazon. If you're not fussed about having a disc drive, Amazon also has stock ready for purchase for the PS5 Digital Edition with God of War Ragnarok. That one is available for $459.00 (opens in new tab). It's only a $50 difference, but if you've committed to the digital ecosystem, then it's another saving to be had.

More of today's best PS5 deals