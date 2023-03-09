God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle drops to lowest price yet

Here's something you don't see every day: a PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok and a decent discount. Now that stock of Sony's next-gen console is at long last catching up to consumer demand (it's only taken two-plus years), we're now finally seeing the prices being slashed. Huzzah!

As a result, this new PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle can be purchased at Newegg for $503.99 (opens in new tab). That's a 10% discount for the disc console and the critically acclaimed title, which equates to a $56 saving in total. Since the standard price for a PS5 is $499.99, you are essentially getting God of War Ragnarok for as little as $4. Just make sure to apply the discount by using the promo code 'ZIPPIDY10' at the checkout.

It's also the cheapest ever cost we've come across for this particular bundle, usually found at the $559.99 price point. While we always recommend checking out the latest PS5 price and bundles currently on the market, we're confident that this PS5 deal at Newegg won't be beaten for quite some time. Stock is limited to one per customer, so make sure to take advantage while it's still available.

Today's best PS5 deal

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle | $559.99 $503.99 (with promo code 'ZIPPIDY10') at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $56 - The best PS5 bundle on the market right now is without a doubt this God of War Ragnarok bundle at Newegg, which equates to a saving of more than $50. These are extremely rare, so take advantage while stock lasts! Make sure to use the promo code 'ZIPPIDY10' at checkout to get the discount.

We were huge fans of Sony Santa Monica's latest blockbuster, stating during our God of War Ragnarok review: "When the dial does finally crank up to 11 you can feel it kick in, and by the end, there are some incredible beats and a hugely satisfying resolution overall." The game also sits at a mighty score of 94 on Metacritic (opens in new tab), making it one of the highest-rated games of all time alongside ranking in third position for the PS5 alone.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio) (Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio) (Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio)

Just make sure to play the original God of War (2018) to experience the full story. Both are incredibly cinematic with a top-class narrative about Kratos and his son, Atreus, with inspiration taken from Norse mythology. That game can be found at Amazon now for $19.49 (opens in new tab) on PS4, which works on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

