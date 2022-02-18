The best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals live right now

The Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals come at a perfect time for those of you on the hunt for any games and accessories. This is a good sale in which to pick up any Nintendo items you've been thinking of purchasing this year so far, and we've rounded up some of the biggest and best deals from all of the biggest retailers.

Starting strong this week, Woot is giving Prime members $20 off on a Nintendo Switch. This is a big deal as deals on a Switch console hardly ever come around. If you're still on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch, check this one out as the offer is still currently going, and we are unsure how long this will last.

If you're looking for a bundle deal, look no further than Gamespot. They are currently offering a refurbished Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition for $284.99, down from $299.99. A new console usually goes for $299, but this refurbished edition is going for $15 less with the hugely popular animal crossings game included. If you've been thinking of picking up a Switch for a while, definitely check this deal out.

There's also a whole raft of Nintendo Switch games discounted at Best Buy right now with the likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and Pikmin 3 Delzue all having 20 or more bucks slashed off their price tags.

If you're picking up quite a few Nintendo Switch games this Presidents Day, you might want to pick up an SD card. Gamestop has the microSDXC Card 128GB for Nintendo Switch $20.85, down from $39.99. There is more than enough space for a bunch of games.

There are tons of Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals but here's a bunch that we've picked out so far. And if you're looking for more deals, then fear not as we've also rounded up some of the best Dell Presidents Day sales, Presidents Day TV deals, and the latest from the Newegg Presidents day sale too.

Today's best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red | $299.99 $279.99 at Woot

Save $20 (Amazon Prime members) - This is a rare deal to find as you hardly see standalone consoles on sale. So if you've been meaning to get a Nintendo Switch for a while, jump at this now. We don't know how long this will last. This offer saves you $20 on the Nintendo Switch so that you can put that money towards other things.



Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Limited Edition (refurbished) | $300 $284.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - This offer is for a refurbished console, which is already usually discounted, but there's an extra discount for this special Animal Crossing - New Horizons edition. If you're not fussed about buying refurbished consoles - and you'll still get Best Buy's warranty on this remember - then this is worth looking into.



PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless controller | $100 $65.99 at GameStop

Save $34 - If you've been looking for a third-party Switch controller to offer you a bit more flexibility and customisation then this one from PowerA could be just the ticket.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - We rarely see this game for less than $40, and this is just $2 more than the record low Black Friday price we saw last month. A superb time to get one of the best ever for a great, great price.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - If you're after some classic platforming action, you'll want to check out New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. You're saving $22 here, bringing the whole adventure down to $37.99 - a great discount, and final price, for some classic fun.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $60 $55 at Amazon

Save $5 - Everyone loves Mario Kart; there's no debating that; it's arguably one of the best party games ever made. Now is perhaps the best time if you haven't picked one up, as these games are perennial value holders.

Animal Crossings New Horizons | $60 $55 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is honestly one of the cosiest games, so why not pick one up this winter and save some change. It's a modest saving, but well worth a look if you've been hoping for a deal on the game.



microSDXC Card 128GB | $40 $20.85 at Gamestop

Save £19 - An SSD card is a must if you've got a lot of games on your Switch already. Gamstop has a fantastic deal for a 128GB card, so you can store more games without the hassle of picking which one to delete.

We're bringing you all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals, but if you're after more gear to kit out your new console, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories. We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch headsets and our recommendations for the best Nintendo Switch cases as well.