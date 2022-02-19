The best Presidents Day gaming PC deals live right now

The Presidents Day gaming PC deals could present a great chance to get a brand new rig or upgrade to something a little more potent for less this spring. The likes of Dell, Best Buy, and Newegg have all come out to play in discount land, and there are some great price cuts and sales going on.

We've picked out some highlights below but some in particular are worthy of attention. If you're looking to go big or go home, then may I present Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop to you. An extremely high-performing PC, this desktop is specced out. With a saving of $630 taking its price down to $1,899.99 you'll be blessed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU AMD Radeon RX 6700XT 12GB GPU and 32GB RAM, 1TB hard drive CPU liquid Cooling, and 1000W Power Supply. This PC is for those of you who are experienced gamers looking for a rig that can take anything thrown its way.

If you;re looking for a budget-priced, but still quality, machine the nthere'#s an Alienware R12 sporting a GTX 1650 Super and i5 Intel processor that's down to just $999.99 right now. This is a great shout for anyone looking to get into PC gaming but can't throw money at the situation. A great entrance point, given you'll get all the benefits, and bells and whistles of an Alienware machine too.

Howevever, if you do have the budget but want great value or a discount to play its part too, then you could aim for an RTX 3090 beast which has had it's price slashed by nearly $900 and gets you more storage than you could shake your fist at (480GB SSD + 3TB HDD), but also bags you a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a Ryzen 7 5800X to support that awesome graphics card. It's now down to $3,929.99 at Best Buy.

There really is something for everyone out there among the President Day gaming PC deals, but if you're looking for more, then fear not as we've also rounded up some of the best Dell Presidents Day sales, Presidents Day TV deals, and the latest from the Newegg Presidents day sale too.

Today's best Presidents Day Gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $2,529.99 $1,899.99 at Dell

Save $630 - Definitely on the premium side, but if you don't mind that, then look no further. With a massive saving of $630, you get a mighty machine that's equipped with a Rayzen 9 CPU and Radeon RX 6700XT with 32GB RAM. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Alienware Aurora R12 PC | $1,249.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $250 - It's a great starting PC for those of you looking to invest, and it's a great saving. A solid CPU and GPU that's great for most games. And with a saving of $250, this is a great offer. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 | $1,349.99 $1.249.99 at Dell

Save $100 - A great model that comes with a solid CPU and GPU that can come up a lot pricier than you can get in this PC. It's a good pick-up if you are looking for a slight upgrade. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x, AMD Radeon RX 5300, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.



Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $1,749.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $200 - This is an excellent pick for those who are looking for something very capable straight out the box. It comes with a Ryzen 7 CPU and an RTX 3060 with 12GB RAM, and with a saving of $200, this is a perfect PC pick-up. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD.



Asus ROG Strix GA15 | $2,000 $1,899.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - Asus ROG rigs tend to be some of the pricier prebuilt machines, but this $100 saving goes a long way to ease the sting. At this price point, you're getting a great rate given the hardware inside. One of the hardware team uses one of these machines at home (not this spec) and can recommend it highly. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.



ABS Gladiator (RTX 3070 Ti) | $2,500 $2,299.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - If you've been after an RTX 3070 Ti rig at a great price then this ABS Gladiator build is hard to beat for value. Not only are you getting the latest and greatest 12th gen i7 CPU, but you're also benefitting from the enhanced bandwidth brought about by the Z960 mobo. Features: Intel Core i7-12700KF, RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



CLX SET gaming PC (RTX 3090) | $4,800 $3,929.99 at Best Buy

Save $870 - RTX 3090 PCs are beastly things, but even their ridiculous price tags have started to get hacked away by discounts. This one is a whopping saving, and really makes the investment a bit more attractive, and you're getting a whole load of excellent kit here. a 3TB HDD might be a bit overkill though..... Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3090, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 3TB HDD.



HP OMEN gaming PC | $1,300 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - A solid saving on a good PC from a well-known brand. What further ingredients in a Presidents Day gaming PC deal could you want? A sensible and reliable choice, this. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.



You can be sure to find more of the best gaming keyboards, best gaming monitors, and best gaming mice during the Presidents Day sales.