The PS5 just crashed to a record-low price - and we're still a week away from Black Friday

I've never seen the PS5 Slim cheaper than this. Amazon has both the disc and digital consoles on the shelves for their lowest prices yet, with one full week to go before Black Friday. That's a seriously impressive offer, with $75 / £80 off both devices marking new record-lows in the wake of Sony's official sale.

The full console is down to $424 / £399.99 at Amazon today, marking the first time the disc version has ever dropped below $449 / £409. I was fully expecting this model to return to that previous record-low and be done with it - considering we've barely seen any discounts here in the last few months, I'm sure shoppers would have been happy with such a saving. Kicking things further down the price chain? That's a must-see deal.

If you don't need the disc drive, however, you can score yourself a digital edition for just $374 / £309.99 at Amazon. That's another record-low for the US and a UK discount that puts the PS5 Slim at less than half the price of the Pro.

I had an inkling this year's Black Friday PS5 deals would be good. After all, the system's four years old now, Sony hasn't had its largest portfolio of first party releases recently, and the expensive Pro model has budget-conscious shoppers on edge. I certainly wasn't expecting this, though.

PS5 Pro vs PS5: Which should you buy?

Just a few months ago this was an easy question to answer - if you want access to Sony's PS Plus catalog and first party exclusives, you'll want a PS5 Slim. Now the answer isn't quite so clear cut, and it's all the fault of the PS5 Pro.

I reviewed Sony's mid-cycle refresh at the start of the month. It's sitting next to my monitor as I write this. And yet, after I'm done with work I'll be heading down the stairs to fire up my original console instead. The PS5 Pro does offer a graphical uplift to some games, and that boost is more noticeable in a smaller selection of those games. Yes, you'll be running higher fidelity gameplay at higher refresh rates, which can be more noticeable if you're coming from a smoother PC setup. However, the main graphical upgrades are only noticeable if you run your PlayStation from either a monitor or a massive TV. Sitting on my couch and staring at my 55-inch TV, I can't see the justification.

I would recommend the vast majority of players grab the PS5 Slim over the PS5 Pro if they're new to the ecosystem, especially taking today's prices into account. I would only recommend the Pro to a power user who has been with their launch day console from the beginning and has already invested in a large, high-end monitor to run it from.

