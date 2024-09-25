Here's the four PS5 reveals everyone will be talking about out of that PlayStation State of Play showcase

The PlayStation State of Play for September 2024 is over, and Sony didn't disappoint. I know, I know – it's difficult to judge digital showcases these days, but I think it's honestly a miracle that a release date for Monster Hunter Wilds and a full reveal of Ghost of Tsushima 2 were kept under wraps without leaking. Looking at everything announced at the PS5 State of Play showcase, I think there's a solid balance in here – we now have greater clarity surrounding gaps in the 2024 release schedule, and have a better sense of how 2025 is shaping up for the publisher.

Honestly, I think that's all we can really ask for at this juncture. Sony Interactive Entertainment has had a challenging few months; the PS5 Pro was announced and quickly derided for its exuberant price point, and Concord went online and was pulled offline in just 12 days. The publisher needed a showcase that could steady the ship, and demonstrate that there are some video games on the way that will justify getting a PS5 Pro pre-order in on Thursday… I don't know about you, but I'm almost being swayed in that direction by a duo of Horizon games which appeared in the broadcast.

Alright, so here's what we're going to do. First up you'll find the biggest hits – the four reveals that everybody is going to be talking about for the next 24 hours, the ones which you'll want some awareness of. And then we'll run through every new PS5 announcement made at the PlayStation State of Play showcase.

Biggest PS5 Showcase reveals

1. Sucker Punch reveals Ghost of Yotei

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sucker Punch revealed its Ghost of Tsushima sequel after years of anticipation: Ghost of Yotei. What none of us expected was that the thing was going to land for PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2025, or that it would be set hundreds of years in the future. Set in 1603, Ghost of Yotei will introduce you to a new ghost – Atsu – who sets out on a journey in the verdant lands surrounding Mount Yōtei – an open world filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and a whole lot of danger. Honestly, it looks staggeringly beautiful, and this will be a key talking point as we try to wrap our heads around the upcoming PS5 games slate for 2025.

2. Horizon Zero Dawn remastered is happening

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I think if we are all really honest, few thought the rumors would turn out to be true. But Guerrilla Games has sort of blown my expectations out of the water here. The studio is promising that Horizon Zero Dawn remastered will bring the visual fidelity inline with Horizon Forbidden West (undoubtedly one of the best looking games of the generation), feature over 10 hours of re-recorded dialogue and mocap, and a suite of other improvements. It's coming to PC and PS5 on October 31, and I'm almost certainly going to dive back in.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds was always going to be one of the biggest games of 2025, perhaps one of the few that has the capacity to draw attention away from GTA 6. I can't say I necessarily expected Capcom to kick the year off in such style though, with the adventure set to land on February 28, 2025. That guarantees an epic start to the year, and the fresh look at the game shown at State of Play – Three new monsters! Fishing! Biomes! – has only raised my expectations. Expect more Monster Hunter Wilds news this week, with the game set to appear at Tokyo Game Show.

4. Lego Horizon Adventures is coming this November

(Image credit: Sony/Lego)

I'm falling in love with Lego Horizon Adventures. I don't know what it is about it, but it's just ticking all the right boxes. I adore that vibrant, playful visual style, I think the tone is spot on, and there seems to be this real buoyant spirit at the heart of this reimagining of the Horizon world. The game is set to release on November 14, 2024 for PS5, with pre-orders kicking off on October 3. There's real value in Sony putting more attention on these family friendly ventures (same goes for Astro Bot, to an extent) and I really hope we see more of it in the future from the platform holder.

Everything else announced at PlayStation State of Play