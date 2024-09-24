Horizon Zero Dawn's remaster is real, and it improves the open-world game to match the visuals of its sequel

It's official: Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a PS5 remaster. The long-rumored (and occasionally leaked) new edition was revealed during today's PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

This looks like a pretty major upgrade, as the devs have done ten hours of new motion capture and brought the game up to a similar level of visual fidelity to its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The Horizon Zero Dawn remaster launches October 31 on PS5 and PC. If you own the game on PS4, you'll be able to upgrade for a discounted price of $9.99 USD.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered appeared earlier this month in a quickly deleted ESRB listing, and has been rumored as far back as 2022. In both cases, fans were quick to ask whether the game actually needed a remaster, but that's a conversation that really came to a head when The Last of Us 2 Remastered was released earlier this year - less than four years after the game's original launch. Horizon Zero Dawn is, at least, quite a bit older than that.

But all of Sony's PS5 remaster projects have been a bit weird, given that we've grown accustomed to so many free upgrades on the new console, including the 60 FPS patch for Horizon itself. I'm just left wondering if Sony will at least wait for PS6 before the inevitable Horizon Forbidden West remaster comes around.

