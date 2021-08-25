Horizon Zero Dawn gets 60fps support on PS5

Horizon: Zero Dawn just got a patch providing support for 60fps on PS5.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, game director Mathijs de Jonge announced that "the patch for 60fps support for Horizon Zero Dawn on PlaySation 5 is live right now." de Jonge didn't share more information, but said that fans would be able to find out more for themselves on developer Guerilla's social channels.

In a tweet, Guerilla confirmed that "the Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PlayStation 5 is live now." As well as unlocking 60fps mode, the patch, which is free for all PS5 players, offers 4K checkerboard resolution.

Unfortunately, Guerilla's appearance at Opening Night Live wasn't all good news. Citing disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, de Jonge announced a delay for Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Originally set to release this year, the game will now arrive early next year, launching on February 18, 2022. Rumours of that delay had been circling for a while, but this is the official confirmation from Guerilla that fans have been half-expecting for a while now.

While we'll be waiting until next year to join Aloy and friends on their journey into the mysterious Forbidden West, if you can't wait until then, you won't only have the PS5 patch to keep you occupied. If you can't contain the hype, you'll be able to pre-order the game starting next year, from September 2.

