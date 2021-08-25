Horizon Forbidden West release date delayed to February 2022

The Horizon Forbidden West release date has been revealed, along with a delay to 2022.

Earlier today at the Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was revealed that Horizon Forbidden West would release on February 18, 2022. While it's nonetheless disappointing that the highly anticipated sequel has been delayed out of launching this year, we finally have a firm release date to go on for Guerrilla's game.

At the showcase itself, game director Mathijs de Jonge made a brief appearance in a pre-recorded presentation. During the presentation itself, the developer stated that while development on the sequel was progressing smoothly, no one could ultimately predict the future during a global pandemic.

While Forbidden West did pass a significant development milestone when it debuted gameplay footage earlier this year, the team working on the game have been forced to reschedule things, hence the new release date.

Therefore, as you might imagine, things haven't gone entirely smoothly for the development team. However, there was good news to be found among the presentation: Guerrilla revealed that a patch for Horizon Zero Dawn was being made available, that would boost the frame rate of the original game up to 60FPS on the new-gen PS5. That's a perfect excuse to return to Aloy's original adventure, and refresh your mind before the next chapter of the saga launches next year in February 2022.

