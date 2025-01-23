In a rollercoaster week for Horizon Zero Dawn fans, its MMO is apparently not cancelled: "The 'H' that I mentioned has nothing to do with Horizon"

Contrary to an earlier report , it seems that the Horizon Zero Dawn MMO at NCSoft is still in the works, according to a follow-up article.

On Tuesday, it was reported that several games had been cancelled at NCSoft. One of them was simply known as H, which was believed to be a Horizon MMO. However, Gameranx spotted posts on ResetEra and Reddit that say otherwise.

The original reporter of the MTN article that caused people to believe a Horizon MMO had been canceled, Seo Jeong-geun, later clarified that "The 'H' that I mentioned has nothing to do with Horizon."

ThisIsGame states "the company's MMORPG project using the Horizon IP is still going strong" (translation provided by DeepL). "We have confirmed that these reports [that the game was cancelled] are not true."

While it's always sad news when any game gets cancelled, MTN did report that developers at NCSoft were being moved to other projects rather than laid off, which is good.

But this latest development also means Horizon fans should be happy as the game doesn't appear to be cancelled. Sony did, however, cancel two live-service games last week. A God of War game by Demon's Souls Remake studio Bluepoint and an untitled game from Day's Gone developer Bend Studios. Sony did region-lock Horizon Forbidden West on Steam, so it's not all good news.

I wrote at the time of my previous article, I can understand why Sony decided not to pursue a God of War live-service game, but Horizon's world seems well-suited to the MMO formula, so I'm glad it seems to still be going ahead. It's going to be a tough time for all the live-service games Sony is funding at the moment, though, as it seems to be reducing its efforts in the area following the closure of Concord just two weeks after its release.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors