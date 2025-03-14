Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"

News
By published

"I feel worried about this art form"

Horizon Forbidden West
(Image credit: Sony)

Earlier this week, footage of an AI-powered character prototype developed by Sony and modeled after Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy leaked online. The game's community was immediately critical of the whole effort, and now Ashly Burch, the human actor behind Aloy's original performance, has published her own response.

"I saw the tech demo earlier this week," Burch says in an Instagram video. "Guerrilla reached out to me to let me know that the demo didn't reflect anything that was actively in development. They didn't use any of my performance for the demo, so none of my facial or voice data."

But still, "I feel worried," Burch says. "Not worried about Guerrilla specifically, or Horizon, or my performance, or my career specifically, even. I feel worried about this art form. Game performance as an art form."

Burch is part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes against the video game industry, and a key component of those strikes is the demand for better protections against the unauthorized use of actors' performances through generative AI. "What we're fighting for is that you have to get our consent before you make an AI version of us in any form," Burch explains. "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI double."

A post shared by Ashly Burch (@ashlyburch)

A photo posted by on

The actor previously participated in the SAG-AFTRA video game strike of 2016-2017, which saw the union demanding residual payments and more transparency around the roles actors were being cast for. Notably, the strike left Burch unable to reprise her role as Chloe in Life Is Strange: Before the Storm until the game's DLC bonus episode.

The state of the negotiations in the current strike has had the union denouncing game industry proposals that are "still filled with alarming loopholes that will leave our members vulnerable to AI abuse." People like Resident Evil and Witcher 3 mocap director Steve Kniebihly remain confident that AI won’t be replacing real actors "anytime soon," but those concerns are a big part of why the strike is ongoing.

"I feel worried not because the technology exists, [and] not even because game companies want to use it, because of course they do – they always want to use technological advancements," Burch says. "I just imagine a video like this coming out that does have someone's performance attached to it – that does have someone's voice or face or movement – and the possibility that if we lose this fight, that person would have no recourse. They wouldn't have any protections, any way to fight back. That possibility, it makes me so sad."

As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense."

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Witcher 3
Resident Evil and Witcher 3 mocap director says video game industry layoffs have made it so "nothing is guaranteed," but AI won’t be replacing real actors "anytime soon"
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of Soldier 11 eating crackers
Actors supporting AI protections didn't know they were being replaced in Zenless Zone Zero update 1.6: "I found out the role was recast today alongside all of you"
Hades 2
Hades 2 devs say "we have not recast any of our characters" in the roguelike amid concerns during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Take-Two CEO says GTA 6's "creative genius is human" and believes in paying developers "for their work if it's replicated by AI after"
Latest in Horizon
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Horizon Zero Dawn
In a rollercoaster week for Horizon Zero Dawn fans, its MMO is apparently not cancelled: "The 'H' that I mentioned has nothing to do with Horizon"
Horizon
Horizon Forbidden West is region-locked on PC 10 months after release for some reason, subjecting millions to Sony’s shenanigans
Horizon Forbidden West
The Horizon Zero Dawn MMO has reportedly been scrapped, following close behind God of War and Days Gone dev multiplayer cancellations
Horizon Forbidden West
PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida says he's surprised by Horizon Forbidden West's success compared to Zero Dawn's own: "I was hoping that the sequel would do even better"
Latest in News
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's ESRB rating has zero chill: "Faces ripped apart," "a character burned alive inside a cage," and "entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f writer says many of the franchise's female characters experience "a great deal of suffering," so he wants his protagonist "to be able to make her own decisions, for better or for worse"
Starship Troopers
District 9 filmmaker Neil Blomkamp is working on a Starship Troopers reboot that goes back to the original 1959 novel
Nova&#039;s helmet sitting among rubble
Jonathan Hickman will "revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon" in a new event that brings in the Hulks, Black Panther, Nova, and more
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
More about horizon
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Horizon Zero Dawn

In a rollercoaster week for Horizon Zero Dawn fans, its MMO is apparently not cancelled: "The 'H' that I mentioned has nothing to do with Horizon"
Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f's ESRB rating has zero chill: "Faces ripped apart," "a character burned alive inside a cage," and "entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters"
See more latest
Most Popular
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's ESRB rating has zero chill: "Faces ripped apart," "a character burned alive inside a cage," and "entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters"
Starship Troopers
District 9 filmmaker Neil Blomkamp is working on a Starship Troopers reboot that goes back to the original 1959 novel
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f writer says many of the franchise's female characters experience "a great deal of suffering," so he wants his protagonist "to be able to make her own decisions, for better or for worse"
Nova&#039;s helmet sitting among rubble
Jonathan Hickman will "revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon" in a new event that brings in the Hulks, Black Panther, Nova, and more
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
The Steam logo
Valve "followed" 1.7 million Steam users for over a year, and now reports those gamers spent $20 million on microtransactions and another $73 million on games and DLC
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Just weeks later, Ubisoft walks back some disappointing Assassin's Creed Shadows news: it will be fully Steam Deck Verified "despite the fact the team thought it would not be the case"
God of War Ragnarok
God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Ubisoft is reportedly laying the groundwork for a new company unit focusing on its most valuable series, including Assassin's Creed
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller