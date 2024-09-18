Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered leaks just 7 years after Aloy's original open-world game, again prompting the question: 'How soon is too soon for a remaster, Sony?'

A Horizon Zero Dawn remaster has appeared on game rating site the ESRB.

The listing, which appeared on the USA's Entertainment Software Rating Board this morning, is for 'Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered', leaving little to the imagination about what Guerilla might be planning for its robo-dino open-world RPG debut.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is listed by the ESRB for both PS5 and PC. That's not too surprising given Sony's recent push for PC releases, which saw Horizon Forbidden West arrive on PC earlier this year, less than two years since its launch in 2022. The original version of Horizon Zero Dawn had also made the jump to PC in 2020, three years after it launched for PS4 in 2017. Still, Sony hasn't traditionally gone day-and-date for its single-player PC ports, so it'll be interesting to see whether that changes here.

What does seem likely is a reigniting over the debate about what does or does not need a remaster. Sony has appeared particularly swift to re-release some of its biggest hits over recent years, culminating in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered in November 2023 - just 3.5 since years since that game's original release. Horizon Zero Dawn is a little older than that, but seven years is still not the kind of gap that consigns games to the history books, especially when those games have had a PC port and a sequel which then received its own PC port in that timeframe.

There's no sign of a release date or any extra features attached to the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster. Sony does tend to opt for added value when it comes to re-launches, most notably The Last of Us Part 2's roguelike mode, and given that we're still without an official announcement from Guerilla, it seems likely we'll learn more about what this particular remaster is bringing to the table at some point in the relatively near future.

In case you thought we were light on Horizon games at the moment, remember there's also the blocky Lego Horizon Adventures on the way, too.