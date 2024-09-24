PlayStation State of Play live coverage – tracking the latest PS5 leaks, rumors, and predictions

Refresh

Will Death Stranding 2: On the Beach appear in the PS5 State of Play? The highly anticipated platform exclusive is currently scheduled to land in 2025, but Kojima Productions is yet to put a firm date on it yet. Here's my second State of Play prediction for the night: Death Stranding 2 will get a Q2 release date here tonight, which should keep it well clear of GTA 6 hitting in the fall. I'll tell you why I believe Death Stranding 2 will have a big showing, and it has everything to do with the Tokyo Game Show. Hideo Kojima was set to deliver a 60-minute 'PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: Special Stage!!' presentation on September 29 at the event, but this has recently been increased to 90 minutes. It could signal that there's going to be plenty to talk about this week… or maybe Kojima wants to just have a longer conversation with some of the cast, who knows! (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

A buddy just text me to say that, after almost 12 months of me banging on about how incredible Alan Wake 2 is, they have finally picked it up. I'm not telling you to emphasise the point that peer pressure works, but rather because it reminded me that the second DLC expansion is due to launch in October. Alan Wake 2: Lake House will apparently explore the mysterious FBC facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake, which is currently locked behind an inaccessible area. I actually think it's quite likely that we'll get a first look at the expansion here at State of Play. So this is my first bold State of Play prediction: Lake House will get a firm release date, and a trailer which shows Alan Wake / Saga Anderson connecting with Jesse Faden through the veil. (Image credit: Remedy)

The Horizon Zero Dawn remaster does seem exceptionally likely though. It was discovered on September 19 that the rumored game has been ESRB rated for PC and PS5 (a listing which was later pulled offline). As for Days Gone, it could just be wishful thinking – a lot of people loved Deacon St. John's cameo in the exceptional Astro Bot, after all. In fact, speaking of the best PS5 game of 2024 so far: If you're still deciding whether you should buy it or not, perhaps our five-star Astro Bot review will help. (Image credit: Team Asobi)

Naturally, there are plenty of remaster rumors out there right now. The most popular seem to surround Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) and Days Gone (2019). Now, on the one hand, these titles are technically playable on PS5 already through backwards compatibility and do still play exceptionally well – Guerrilla Games and Bend Studio make excellent games – so perhaps remasters are premature. Then again, I do understand the desire on Sony's part to bring these franchises forward – ensuring that players new to the platform are able to connect with these excellent experiences in the best way possible. If I had to pick one over the other, I think I'd lean towards Days Gone; Bend Studio has been exceptionally quiet since 2019, and if a remaster affords the team some additional time to deliver whatever it's working on next then that's fine by me. (Image credit: Sony)

There were rumors coming into State of Play that we should expect a remaster announcement, and I do wonder whether Soul Reaver is it. Sony is currently kicking off its 30th anniversary celebrations though, so there's plenty that could make a splash from the back catalog. If you put me on the spot for a wishlist, it might look something like this: 1. Killzone Shadow Fall remastered

2. Folklore remastered

3. Infamous Second Son remastered

4. The Last Guardian Remastered

5. Knack remastered Bloodborne Remastered

In fact, if you're looking for a little more information on Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered I've got you covered. (And by "I've got you covered" I actually mean "Dustin Bailey has got you covered" as he's written a lovely news story covering the leaked announcement in greater detail. (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Aspyr)

While we always need to take any PlayStation State of Play leaks with a grain of salt – I promise you right now that every single list that's floating around on social media right now is false – this one is confirmed: Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered. The legendary Soul Reaver series is set to make a return on December 10, and will be available for digital download on PS5 and PS4. This doesn't replace my burning desire for a full series reboot, but it will be fun to return to this world with remastered graphics and key quality-of-life improvements.

With little under four hours to go before the anticipated PlayStation stream kicks off, I'm going to be running you through key predictions and getting you up-to-speed on everything you need to know!