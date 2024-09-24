Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, the cult classic M-rated Zelda-like from the Tomb Raider devs, is finally getting its remaster according to rogue PlayStation Store listing

It looks like tonight's PlayStation State of Play will feature a bit of manna for the long-suffering Legacy of Kain fandom. Today, the long-awaited remaster package of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 briefly appeared in a PlayStation Store listing ahead of what appears to be an imminent announcement.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is set to launch across PS5 and PS4 on December 10, according to the trailer that appeared on the store page. (It was, again, a PlayStation Store listing, so if the game's coming to other platforms expect that news to follow the official announcement.) The original listing was quickly pulled down, but social media accounts like Wario64 quickly preserved it all for posterity, including the trailer and numerous screenshots. You won't be mistaking this for a modern game - we're definitely in 'remaster' rather than 'remake' territory here - but there've been some nice upgrades to the original character and environment models.

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered trailer via PSN, releasing December 10th (Aspyr)Celebrate Soul Reaver's 25th Anniversary.Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics.Included Game TitlesLegacy of Kain: Soul Reaver… pic.twitter.com/jQVsWbYWJqSeptember 24, 2024

Legacy of Kain debuted on the original PlayStation with Blood Omen back in 1996, a top-down action-adventure game developed by Silicon Knights that was decently regarded on release. But it was the first sequel, Soul Reaver, which got major acclaim when it launched across PS1, PC, and Dreamcast a few years later.

Soul Reaver proved to be an excellent take on 3D action-adventures in the vein of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and it ultimately set the course of some notable pieces of gaming history. Developer Crystal Dynamics would go on to make Tomb Raider: Legend and every major series entry that would follow. Director Amy Hennig would later lead the Uncharted series and is taking a lead role on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, one of the biggest upcoming Marvel games.

Fans have been demanding a Legacy of Kain comeback for ages, and it looks like this Soul Reaver remaster collection might finally satisfy that hunger. The remaster appeared to leak earlier this year, appearing as a name attached to some merch at San Diego Comic Con. Given the appearance of this new store page ahead of an impending PlayStation State of Play broadcast, I'd say we won't have to wait too much longer for an official announcement.

