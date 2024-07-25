It sure looks like Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is about to be announced

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered branding has been spotted at San Diego Comic Con, signaling an imminent announcement.

As spotted by the ever-watchful eyes at Resetera, you can see the stylized title 'Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2' in pictures purportedly taken from a booth at San Diego Comic-Con that also includes a high-quality model of Raziel squaring off with the titular antagonist Kain.

Legacy of Kain: "Soul Reaver I & II Remastered" branding seen at SDCC https://t.co/IjCLDVEEpN pic.twitter.com/WCS94tUl1uJuly 25, 2024

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is the second game in the action-adventure Kain series, following Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. Tomb Raider and Marvel's Avengers studio Crystal Dynamics took over development for both Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and its direct sequel, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2, and both games were published by Eidos Montreal.

The story follows the vampire-turned wraith Raziel, who in the first Soul Reaver seeks revenge against his former master and slayer, the Vampire lord Kain, who just so happens to be the protagonist in Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. In Soul Reaver 2, Raziel initially continues in his quest to kill Kain but is faced with a much bigger question of identity as he unravels the truth of his fate and lingering secrets from his past. Soul Reaver 2 is a pretty wild story that deals with philosophical themes of fatalism, pre-determinism, and free will.

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but it's pretty hard to imagine what else this branding at San Diego Comic Con could be, other than a remaster of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2. Fans have been clamoring for a remaster or remake for many years, and it sure sounds like one is about to be announced at long, long last.

In the meantime, here are all of the confirmed new games of 2024 you should have on your radar.