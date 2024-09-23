PlayStation State of Play for September confirmed with "30+ minutes" on "more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games"

Sony has confirmed a PlayStation State of Play broadcast for Tuesday, September 24.

The State of Play show will be "30+" minutes long, and will broadcast on YouTube and Twitch starting at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on September 24. "Tune in live for news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world," Sony says in its announcement.

This is, again, a State of Play broadcast, where Sony tends to host smaller announcements and reveals around previously announced games. Sony tends to give 'PlayStation Showcase' branding to its biggest reveal events, so you should probably keep your expectations in check here. The September 2023 State of Play, for example, featured news of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date, alongside trailers and gameplay footage from impending titles like Spider-Man 2, Helldivers 2, and, uh... Roblox for PS4.

Whether the event contains any particular focus on the PS5 Pro remains to be seen, but it does broadcast just two days before PS5 Pro pre-orders begin. Here's hoping that if any comparison footage for upcoming PS5 Pro patches happens here, Sony will finally up its historically awful streaming broadcast quality.

Personally, I've got my fingers crossed for a new Death Stranding 2 trailer, especially since the game is scheduled to be part of Tokyo Game Show later this week. But we'll have to wait for the broadcast itself to get any concrete details on what Sony's got in store.

Sony's 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro is likely to cost at least $50 more than the standard version, based on the leaked PS5 Slim price.