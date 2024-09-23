Sony's 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro is likely to cost at least $50 more than the standard version, based on the leaked PS5 Slim price

Sony unveiled its stunning PlayStation 30th Anniversary collection last week, and has not yet revealed any of the limited-edition items' prices - but fans might know what sorts of prices to expect if one reliable leaker's reports on the range ring true.

According to historically dependable leaker "billbil-kun" and his recent article on Dealabs , the 30th Anniversary collection's consoles and controllers will indeed likely cost more than their mainline counterparts - but not by all that much. For instance, the PlayStation 5 Slim is reportedly set to cost $499.99, which puts it just $50 above the classic model. On the other hand, the limited edition DualSense wireless controller will apparently be $79.99.

That price lines up with that of the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller - and it's only $10 more than the standard DualSense wireless controller. Unfortunately, billbil-kun writes that he was unable to obtain any pricing information for the 30th anniversary-themed PlayStation 5 Pro bundle, but if the Slim provides anything to go off of then the newer console will likely cost at least $50 more than the original model does at $699.99.

There's also no word yet on how much the collection's DualSense Edge wireless controller or PlayStation Portal Remote Player will cost, but there isn't long to wait until preorders open up now on September 26 anyway. Each product from the 30th Anniversary range, consoles and controllers included, will officially release on November 21. Interested fans will have to act quickly, though - there's a "highly limited supply" of the items.

