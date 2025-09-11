Where to pre-order the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense controller tomorrow

It's almost time to grab yourself the latest PS5 controller, so if you're wondering where to pre-order the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense controller, you're in the right place. Having covered pre-orders for the last version of the Astro Bot PS5 controller, I know where you should hedge your bets. Last year's Astro Bot controller was one of the most popular DualSense Limited Editions I've seen (judging by how quickly stock disappeared), so this time around, I'm going to be giving you live coverage of stock drops.

The new Joyful version of the Astro Bot controller will go live tomorrow, September 12, at 10am in each region in the US and UK. Like all of the PlayStation controller launches in recent times, you won't need to work to another time zone's sleep schedule. In your region, the controller will become available for purchase at 10am local time.

Although PlayStation has stated that its own Direct store will be the first place to look for stock, I've been covering all of the Limited Edition DualSense drops this year, and more often than not, stock has appeared at participating retailers before it's popped up at PlayStation Direct. Don't stress, though, that's what I'm here for. Keep scrolling to join me as I hunt for stock of the new DualSense controller in the US and UK. If you're wondering where to pre-order the new Astro Bot DualSense controller, I've supplied some quick links to check immediately below. To see the latest updates, keep scrolling to see my live feed.

Where to pre-order the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense in the US

Where to pre-order the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense in the UK

Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition DualSense Controller | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Should you pre-order the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense controller?

The original version of the Astro Bot DualSense controller disappeared very quickly, and if there have been any restocks in the year since the game launched, they've been fleeting. This seems to be a really popular colorway of the DualSense controller, so if you'd like to add it to your collection, I'd try and pre-order it to have the best chance of securing one before stock dries up.

Some Limited Edition DualSenses don't do an awful lot to the design of the controller to really make it stand out. Sure, while both Astro Bot versions have fairly simplistic color schemes, they do represent the character really well, and there are finer details there to appreciate. If you're a fan of Astro Bot, this is a fun addition to your PS5 collection.

Although, don't go in expecting any performance boosts. This is just a regular DualSense, although it looks a lot fancier. You won't get any benefits that DualSense Edge owners do like back paddles or deep customization.