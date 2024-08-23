Death Stranding 2 leads PlayStation's Tokyo Games Show return in a "special talk" as Hideo Kojima unveils his latest round of cast teasers

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will rear its head once more next month at Tokyo Game Show 2024, where director Hideo Kojima is hosting a "special talk."

"This will be my first time on stage at TGS in five years," Kojima tweets. 'After the COVID pandemic, I am very excited to see you all again. We have amazing members lined up and are looking forward to seeing you at TGS!" The Death Stranding 2 Special Stage presentation will start on the show's very last day, September 29.

"Kojima Productions will host a panel discussion on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach," the studio's official website explains, alongside a panel lineup featuring most of the Japanese voice cast, including Kenjiro Tsuda (Sam), Nana Mizuki (Fragile), Shion Wakayama, Tomokazu Sugita, and singer Daichi Miura, who also played The Musician in the first game. The director behind Drive (2011), Nicholas Winding Refn, is also joining, of course, Hideo Kojima to talk about the upcoming sequel.

Kojima has recently been working the teaser mill as he's now accustomed to, with shadowy posters that have different actor's silhouettes hidden behind a "Who's That Pokemon?" type text. So, we should probably hear more about characters and actors who are new to the Death Stranding world, at the very least.

Death Stranding 2 won't be playable at the show - heck, whether we get a new look or trailer for On the Beach is still a giant question mark over the presentation - but publisher PlayStation still has other games to show off in addition to its main star.

While Astro Bot and Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds are the only currently-announced playable games at PlayStation's booth, other incoming "playable demos, stage events, and trailers" will be announced between now and TGS' September 26 kickoff date as well.

Death Stranding 2’s Norman Reedus says the sequel is more violent than its predecessor: “I feel like this one has a bit more violence in it.”