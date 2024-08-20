Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver's new prequel graphic novel explores Raziel's human life as a vampire hunting Sarafan

As we revealed last month, the gothic world of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is roaring back to life in 2024 with a thrilling new graphic novel from the newly-established Bit Bot Media that marks the first new Soul Reaver narrative material in more then 20 years.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise explores the life of Raziel, before he became a vampire. The new book, written by Joshua Viola and Angie Hodapp, and drawn by Juan Samu, has been created in consultation with the game's developers Crystal Dynamics, ensuring that this is a fully canonical continuation of the beloved franchise.

With the book's Kickstarter campaign launching today, Newsarama caught up with Viola to find out more about the new book, his long history as a fan of this game series, and what it was like to explore Raziel's "vast and intriguing history" in The Dead Shall Rise. But first, here's Dave Rapoza's main cover plus several work in progress versions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bit Bot Media) (Image credit: Bit Bot Media) Dave Rapoza's main cover and several work in progress versions. (Image credit: Bit Bot Media)

Newsarama: Hi Joshua! Congratulations on Soul Reaver: The Dead Shall Rise. What can you tease to us about the new book's story?

Joshua Viola: We delve into previously unexplored aspects of Raziel's past, including his youth, his time as a Sarafan [a vampire hunter in Soul Reaver lore - ed.], and his transformation into a vampire. Plus, we introduce new characters with compelling connections to his destiny.

What sort of character arc does Raziel go on in this book?

You'll gain a clearer understanding of his motivations during his time as a Sarafan, and we explore not just his human past but also his experiences as a vampire. Raziel is a complex character with many distinct phases, and we're aiming to illuminate more of these facets.

How much of this story was already established by the games and how much of it was down to you and your collaborators to come up with?

We're building on the existing lore and important details that have been mentioned in the games but not fully explored. Our goal is to illuminate these events and connect some of the narrative dots. Raziel's life spans a vast and intriguing history, providing ample creative space to explore.

Matthew Therrien's cover for the Limited Edition version of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise. (Image credit: Bit Bot Media)

How familiar were you with the games when you signed on to write this comic? What did they mean to you?

I've been a fan of the series since the original Soul Reaver game. It's something I've grown up with. I own all the games, the action figures, some unique fan-made merchandise, and Raziel is prominently featured on my tattoo sleeve. I even created Soul Reaver content for an art school project back in 2002. Needless to say, I'm quite well-versed in the franchise.

This is the first new Soul Reaver material in two decades. How does it feel to be taking charge of the creative direction for this classic franchise?

It's both exciting and a bit intimidating. I'm aware of the high fan expectations, which can be daunting, but from the moment this opportunity arose, I knew exactly where I wanted to take the story. It felt like a natural fit. As a fan myself, I'm embracing those expectations and taking them very seriously, aiming to create something that honors the original series, delves deeper into its lore, and introduces fresh elements.

Aaron Lovett's cover for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise. (Image credit: Bit Bot Media)

How was it working with your regular collaborators Angie Hodapp and Juan Samu on this book?

Fantastic! I've collaborated with them many times before, and it’s always been a great and creatively rewarding experience. We all work really well together, and the results speak for themselves.

Is this potentially the start of a new comics future for Soul Reaver?

That probably depends on how successful this is. If fans express a strong desire for more, I know I'd be excited to explore that. For now, we'll have to see where this journey leads us.

The Kickstarter campaign for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise is open now with the book expected to ship in May 2025. The Dead Shall Rise will be available digitally, and in three separate hardcover editions. A range of Soul Reaver merchandise items will also be available, including a vinyl soundtrack album by Celldweller.

