After 25 years, two classic JRPGs are coming back to life with the "definitive" Lunar Remastered Collection, out this spring

A pair of beloved RPGs are making a major comeback with the Lunar Remastered Collection.

Due out spring 2025 on PS5 and PS4, the package will feature both Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. The collection was announced at PlayStation State of Play, but the devs have also confirmed that it's coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, as well.

Lunar Remastered Collection - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

"The remastered edition brings a host of exciting upgrades, including widescreen support, enhanced pixel art, HD animated cutscenes, and all-new English voice acting," the devs explain on the PlayStation Blog. "Players can choose to either go old school with the original visuals or go remastered for a more modern look. Plus, a new toggle feature allows players to speed up battles, giving them more control over the pace of their adventure, while improved strategy settings make combat even more convenient. And for the first time in the series, Lunar will be available in two additional languages: German and French, alongside English and Japanese."

While Lunar's had numerous spin-offs and remakes over the years, The Silver Star and Eternal Blue are the two main series entries. They're both beloved classics of the JRPG format with a somewhat convoluted release history. Both titles originally launched on Sega CD, and were later remade and re-released in their "complete" versions on Saturn and the original PlayStation a few years later. Here's hoping this remastered collection can do them both justice when it launches next year.

