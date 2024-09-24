Final Fantasy creator's lovely JRPG Fantasian makes the great escape from Apple Arcade jail this December

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's lovely diorama-based JRPG Fantasian Neo Dimension has finally got a release date.

As revealed at Sony's latest State of Play showcase with a new trailer, the once-Apple Arcade exclusive will be released on December 5, 2024.

Neo Dimension takes Fantasian as it launched on iPhones and adds some upgrades to spruce it up for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Alongside nicer graphics, you're getting a new difficulty mode to make it more approachable, along with English and Japanese voice acting.

Fantasian Neo Dimension - Release Date Announcement Trailer

As for the story, this one has you "embark on a multi-dimensional journey to reclaim your lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection." Alongside familiar turn-based combat that'll take you back to Final Fantasy games of old, you've also got beautiful diorama backdrops that are a real visual treat.

So beautiful is this JRPG that the developers at Mistwalker have designed a battle system that uses something called the "Dimengeon Battle" mechanic, which essentially allows you to send previously encountered enemies into a separate dimension so you can deal with 'em later if you fancy just taking a look around instead. Valid.

While Fantasian was once touted as Sakaguchi's last game, that now appears to no longer be the case. The developer admits that he's taking back his retirement plans because making games "may be more of a pleasure than a job."

