Post-apocalyptic FPS Metro Awakening is coming to PSVR2 later this year
Feel the frozen fear in November
Upcoming VR first-person shooter Metro Awakening just received an official release date, and it's out sooner than you think.
Announced during September 24's Sony State of Play in a thrilling new trailer, Metro Awakening is officially launching on November 7. The VR exclusive will take PSVR2 and Meta Quest players on a terrifying first-person shooter adventure, touted on Steam as "the most immersive Metro experience" yet.
The Metro franchise is known for its nailbiting action and exploration, all set in the frozen wilderness of post-apocalyptic Russia. Its focus on stealth, combat, and exploration is giving us serious Half-Life Alyx vibes, and we won't have to wait long to check it out for ourselves when Metro Awakening lands in just two short months.
