Astro Bot is getting a free update with 5 speedrun levels and 10 bots to find, including the Helldivers and Stellar Blade's Eve

The devs at Team Asobi teased Astro Bot DLC not too long ago, and today's PlayStation State of Play confirmed that Astro Bot is getting a free update this fall with a host of new content, including new levels and bots to find.

The free Astro Bot update will launch at an unspecified date this fall and add five new speedrun levels to conquer. You'll also have 10 new bots to collect, including some modern PlayStation favorites, like Stellar Blade's Eve and the Helldivers. You can check out the trailer below for an idea of what to expect.

Beyond what's in that trailer the devs haven't revealed much of what's to come from the new content. You'll unlock the new bots by beating birds who'll be racing against you in the speedrun levels, but we'll have to see what the rest of the cameos look like. In the official announcement, the devs also confirm that the new speedrun levels will feature online leaderboards allowing you to compete with your friends or the whole internet.

It all sounds pretty similar in format to the speedrun levels in Astro's Playroom, which were a highlight of that PS5 freebie. These leaderboards have plenty of potential to extend Astro Bot's longevity, but honestly, after devouring everything the platformer had to offer, I'm just happy for an excuse to go back and spend a little more time with all my little bot buddies.

