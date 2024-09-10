Astro Bot DLC: Everything we know so far about future updates

We know that Astro Bot DLC is on the way to expand the cute PlayStation mascot's adventures further, so even if you've already managed to cross the universe to rebuild the Mothership and rescue all of your little bot chums, this isn't the end of the story. There are fresh features, new collectibles, plus much more on the way, and the best news is that the first big content drop will be completely free! For the lowdown on what's to come with the Astro Bot DLC, here's everything we know so far.

What can we expect from Astro Bot DLC

Thanks to a recent interview given by Astro Bot studio director Nicolas Doucet, we already have some details about what will feature in the first Astro Bot DLC. This is going to be free DLC including more VIP bots to rescue and speedrun levels, along with online leaderboards so players can compete against each other. The speedrun levels and competition for the fastest times was a big part of the longevity for Astro's Playroom, so this will present a fresh challenge for players to show off their platforming skills. Doucet also hinted at something more "toy" related being added that all players can enjoy, but that may not make it into this free content.

The part about having more VIP bots to rescue is interesting, suggesting that the number of Astro Bot collectibles is going to increase and we will see additional PlayStation icons in bot form that will presumably be housed within new levels. This would tie in nicely to the discovery that the "Special thanks to our long-time friends" section of the Astro Bot credits hint at missing Assassin's Creed, Stellar Blade, Worms, and Rayman cameos that might come as DLC, and explain why those particular bots do not appear in the base game.

When is the Astro Bot DLC coming out

Although we don't know exactly when the Astro Bot DLC coming out yet, we do know that the first major update will arrive before the end of the year. That means we should have speedrun levels, online leaderboards, and hopefully some new VIP Bots to rescue before the conclusion of 2024. What's more, this additional content will be completely free, though it's possible that further DLC will arrive in the form of paid-for content.

That's everything we know about the Astro Bot DLC for now, but I will update this guide with new information as and when it is revealed.

