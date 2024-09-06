Where to find all eight Bot of War ravens in Astro Bot

The Bot of War ravens in Astro Bot are a hidden collectible of sorts, in that you don't get an in-game reward for finding all of them in unusual places around the God of War themed level and eliminating them with your axe. However, this is a requirement for the Eyes Of The All-Father Trophy, so is an important step on your journey towards the Platinum. While some of these birds are in plain sight, others are more hidden which can make completing the set a tricky task. To help you with that, here are all eight of the Astro Bot Bot of War ravens locations.

Astro Bot ravens locations in Bot of War

There are a total of eight Bot of War ravens to find in Astro Bot, which can be collected in any order but for ease of reference are in the following locations:

On a pillar as you fly in on the Dual Speeder On a platform above the giant yellow spiked shell On a stone structure above the large tree turtle On a ledge to the left of the stone archway On a high ledge seen from the back of the massive snake On a ledge beyond the stone archway to the left Behind the breakable wall beyond the stone archway to the right Under the huge structure you topple by throwing a log

Bot of War Raven 1

The first Bot of War raven appears right at the start of the level, while you're flying in on the Dual Speeder. Make sure you tilt the controller left to use the Astro Bot motion controls, so that you pick off the bird sat on top of this pillar. If you miss it, you're best off hitting the Options button and then restating the level, as you're so close to the start and you want to get off on the right foot.

Bot of War Raven 2

Go to the left of the giant spiked yellow shell in the opening area and smash the ice to reveal a jump pad, then use that to reach the ledge above. Get on top of the shell itself, then look along the cliff to see the bird at the end of the platform. While you're up here, make sure you rescue the Thunder Goddess Bot – one of the many Astro Bot collectibles you'll also be tracking down on this level.

Bot of War Raven 3

After using your axe to trigger a controller cable bridge, jump across to the island on your right and interact with the giant turtle to flip it onto its back. This will give you a clear shot to the Astro Bot raven, perched on a stone structure.

Bot of War Raven 4

Now go back across the central area towards the pool, and look up on the ledge to the right where the next Bot of War raven is sat.

Bot of War Raven 5

Continue in this direction, then smash the ice and pull the cable next to the pool to spawn a large horn that will summon Jörmungandr the World Serpent. Climb up the giant snake's back, then look over at the cliffs to see another Astro Bot raven sat high atop them.

Bot of War Raven 6

Return to the main area and go through the archway in the middle, then defeat the bowl monster and look left for the next Bot of War raven perched on a ledge.

Bot of War Raven 7

Now turn around, and behind you on the opposite side of the archway is an ice chunk you can smash to reveal a jump pad. Bounce into the air, then use your axe to smash through the walls of ice in front of you so you can reach a hidden area. Inside you'll find another Bot of War raven flying around with a severed Bot head, so take it out to tick another bird off while completing a rescue.

In this area you'll also see a diagram on the wall, confirming how many Astro Bot ravens you've collected so far, in case you need to check on your progress. If you've been following this guide chronologically then the count will go from six to seven when you eliminate the bird by the tree.

Bot of War Raven 8

Last but not least, continue progressing through the level until you swing a log to topple a stone tower, then reach the base of it via a controller cable bridge. Look underneath the fallen structure, and the final Bot of War raven in Astro Bot will be sat there waiting to be vanquished. Dispose of it, and the Eyes Of The All-Father Trophy will be yours.

