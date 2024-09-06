How to use Astro Bot Photo Spots and Strike A Pose!

Astro Bot Photo Spots can be confusing, as it's likely you'll discover them before you know how to use them. These humorous cut-out prop boards appear early in your adventure but you won't know what to do with them – they clearly do something as the camera pans in and characters around you react when you stand behind them, plus if you've had a scan through the Astro Bot Trophy list then you'll be wondering how to earn the Strike A Pose! Trophy. However, you'll need to unlock the right tool for the job before you can officially start taking pictures. To explain the process, here's how to get the camera and take a picture at a Photo Spot in Astro Bot.

How to get the camera for Astro Bot Photo Spots

(Image credit: Sony)

To get the camera for Astro Bot Photo Spots, you need to open the Safari Park on the Crash Site hub planet with the Puzzle Pieces that form part of the Astro Bot collectibles. This is the fourth construction you'll unlock in this way, following the Gatcha Lab, Dual Speeder Garage, and Changing Room containing all of your Astro Bot outfits, which means you'll need to find a total of 64 Puzzle Pieces to reach this point. If you've been 100% completing levels as you go, including the Lost Galaxy and searching the Crash Site, then you should have enough around the time that you can smash the lock in the Serpent Starway system.

(Image credit: Sony)

Make sure you grab the Astro's Playroom Bots! If you haven't been back to unlock the Astro's Playroom Special Bots yet then now is the time to do so and build an even bigger crew to save the Mothership!

With the Safari Park open, head inside and you'll be presented with the camera, which can then be activated at any time by pressing up on the d-pad. Move ahead to the marked area, then tap up on the d-pad and take a photo with R2 to unlock the Strike A Pose! Trophy. From this point onwards, the camera will appear whenever you discover a cut-out prop board to stand behind, and if you take a photo then you'll receive some bonus coins – the pictures will also be automatically saved to your Media Gallery, so you can view them there later.

In our Astro Bot review we said that it "doesn't just deliver on the promise and potential displayed in PS5 pack-in demo Astro's Playroom, but soars above and beyond to serve up a near-perfect platformer".

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.