How to find all Astro Bot collectibles, including Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and Warps

Astro Bot collectibles are a cornerstone of the game, with over 300 Bots to rescue and add to your crew as you work on recovering the stolen parts and rebuilding the Mothership. There are also many Puzzle Pieces to track down, which are used to unlock new features in the Crash Site and the wider game, plus Warps that reveal new planetary levels in the Lost Galaxy. With so much to find in Astro Bot it can all feel a little overwhelming at first, but there's no need to panic! Here are pointers for tracking down those Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and Warps, along with the method to easily find Astro Bot collectibles in any level.

Where to find Astro Bot collectibles

A lot of the Astro Bot collectibles are hidden within the individual planet levels, and when you hover over the planet on the galaxy map you'll see little icons to indicate how many Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and Warps are in that level, which can also be seen when pausing during the level. These icons are shown in chronological order, so if you have a gap between two of them then you can roughly pinpoint the area in the level where your missing collectible(s) are.

Astro Bot collectibles are often hiding in plain sight, so look for items that seem out of place, platforms leading off the main path, breakable walls etc. Make sure you keep an eye out for cracks in the ground like the one above, which you can dig down through by holding then releasing Square to perform a spin attack, as these are usually hiding a collectible underground.

Spend some time flying around the galaxy map as collectibles in Astro Bot can also appear there, so you may need to use Boost to chase down a rogue Bot or Puzzle Piece. There are additional planets that can be spawned by ramming asteroids that will also contain collectibles, so if you've 100% completed all of the main levels and are still short then that will be why.

Don't overlook the Crash Site hub planet as a source of Astro Bot collectibles, as there are Puzzle Pieces floating around the place and additional Bots to rescue. For some of these you'll need a minimum number of Bots rescued already to perform the required action, so look out for the floating markers that will turn blue when your crew is big enough to use them. The Crash Site is also where you'll find the Astro's Playroom Special Bots, if you unlocked them through Astro's previous adventure.

How to easily find Astro Bot collectibles

If you've followed the pointers above but are still struggling to 100% complete a level then fret not, as there is a way to easily find Astro Bot collectibles. Replay any level that you've already completed, and at the start you'll spot a birdhouse in a capsule. Break the glass, then pull the cable to launch a helper bird, which will fly around the level with you.

The bird will start bleeping when you approach an area with a collectible, pointing you in the right direction and bleeping more frequently the closer you are to it, so you can use it to zero in on each missing item. Using this method does cost 200 coins per level, but the bird can be reused for as many replays of the level that are needed to 100% it at no additional cost, and if you fully complete the level while grabbing as many coins as possible (including those that replace the collectibles you've previously found) then you should earn at least 300-400 coins, so will still have made a tidy profit by the end.

