Where to find the Astro's Playroom Special Bots locations

Astro's Playroom Special Bots started appearing back in June, after they were stealthily slipped into the game via an update. From then onwards, a new Special Bot was made available each month, with players having to solve various challenges and puzzles in order to unlock hidden bots based on Bloodborne, Returnal, Gran Turismo, and Ape Escape. The reward for beating these riddles is that any unlocked Special Bots will carry over to Astro Bot at launch, meaning you'll have extra members on your crew from the beginning. The solutions would be particularly difficult to figure out on your own, so I'm here to guide your through how to unlock all of the Special Bots in Astro's Playroom.

If you haven't played Astro's Playroom recently, there's a new Secret Labo area that can be accessed by standing on the blue teleport pad in the PlayStation Labo near the PS5. From there, you can access the Mission Room where all of the Astro's Playroom Special Bots you've unlocked so far will be counting down the days until the release of Astro Bot.

Astro's Playroom Special Bots - Hunted Down (Bloodborne)

Added: June 2024

Location: Renderforest, GPU Jungle



From the start of the Renderforest, go forward and pull the cable to make the steps appear, then in the next area look off to the left where you'll see a Bloodborne Bot performing various moves under a plant.

Go to the edge of the platform underneath that plant, and a new platform will appear with the Special Bot encased in a capsule, which activates this challenge.

From there, go around the platform to your left to find the steps up, defeat the two caterpillar enemies then hold and release Square to spin attack the flower that appears in the middle to grow a plant with leaf platforms.

Jump up to the higher platforms, then go around the back of the furthest stalk as shown in the image above. There you'll find a small clock embedded, so stand next to it and then press the Options button.

Instead of the regular pause menu, you'll instead be presented with a date. Use the arrows to change this to the release date of Bloodborne – November 24, 2015 – and the mechanism will unlock.

You'll receive the Hunted Down Trophy, and the Bloodborne Special Bot will be added to your collection.

Astro's Playroom Special Bots - Deja Phew! (Returnal)

Added: July 2024

Location: Deep Dataspace, SSD Speedway

This Astro's Playroom Special Bot is located in Deep Dataspace, which is the third level of the SSD Speedway area. Rather than working your way through to it, if you hit the Options button you can jump straight to that level from the map along the red line and save yourself some time.

Work your way through the level until you reach the area where you pull a cable to receive the minigun from a crate, then go to the edge of the platform on your left for the next Special Bot to appear.

Now the challenge is active, shoot your way down the next corridor but in the area beyond it leave at least one of the green spitter enemies alive.

Go up the steps, then turn around and walk along the beams above the area you just passed through, where you'll find a small astronaut doll. Stand on top of it, then wait for one of the spitters to kill you with their ranged slime attack.

You'll collect the astronaut doll when you die, then respawn for the Deja Phew! Trophy to unlock and the Returnal Special Bot will be added to your collection.

Astro's Playroom Special Bots - Grand Tourist (Gran Turismo)

Added: August 2024

Location: Bot Beach, Cooling Springs

To kick off this Astro's Playroom Special Bot challenge, there are four starfish on the beach you need to stand on in the correct order. Each one in turn will make an audio cue as you pass over it, so you know you're on the right track.

After landing on the beach, go to the wooden pier on the right hand side then stand on the starfish in the shadows underneath it.

Next, go to the end of the wider wooden deck on the left hand side of the beach, then stand on the starfish just in the water behind a white shell.

Now cross over to the right side of the beach again, and look underneath a palm tree near a sandcastle for the third starfish to stand on.

For the fourth and final starfish, go back over to the left edge of the beach and down the side of the big pipe to find it sitting under the water – you just need to swim over it.

The Special Bot will now appear in front of you, with a snaking arrow shown on the display of their capsule. Pay attention to this route, as you'll need it shortly to complete the challenge.

Swap to the other edge of the beach again and down the side of the opposite big pipe, where tucked underneath you'll find a blue shell you can knock over to reveal a steering wheel in the sand.

Press Options next to the steering wheel, which will bring up the map but you'll also hear an engine revving, and can now drive Astro around this screen. Follow the route exactly as laid out in the image above, which is: Up, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Up, Right, Up, Left, Left. If you make a mistake at any point, hold down X to restart and try again.

With the correct combination entered, the Grand Tourist Trophy will unlock and the Gran Turismo Special Bot will be added to your collection.

Astro's Playroom Special Bots - No Escape! (Ape Escape)

Added: September 2024

Location: TBC, Memory Meadow

At the time of writing the final Astro's Playroom Special Bot isn't available yet, as it is due to be added in the week commencing Monday September 2 to tie in with the release of Astro Bot. We know from the outline in the image above that this Special Bot will be related to Ape Escape, and Sony have already confirmed that it will be hiding somewhere in Memory Meadow, so as soon as the exact location is revealed I will add it to this guide.

