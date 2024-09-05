How long is Astro Bot?

If you want to know how long Astro Bot is, then I've been playing it and can give you a solid idea of the amount of time it will take to beat, whether you're looking for a fun adventure or going for the full completionist experience. With previous instalment Astro's Playroom being a rather short (albeit free) affair, it's understandable that you may have concerns about the length of the storyline and overall longevity of Astro Bot, but I'm happy to report that this is a much more robust outing with more than 50 planets to explore. If you're curious about how long you'll need to commit, then these are the Astro Bot lengths you should be considering depending on your approach to this space adventure.

How long to beat Astro Bot?

The amount of time it will take you to beat Astro Bot will largely depend on what you plan to get out of it, and whether you just want to experience the story or go for the full Platinum completion. As a rough outline for its length:

10-12 hours for just the main story with minimal collectibles

15 hours for a standard playthrough and some extras

18-20 hours for 100% completion and all Trophies unlocked

Naturally these durations will vary depending on skill level, and how easily you get distracted by the many side quests and optional extras you can play around with. It should be noted that while you don't need to find all of the Astro Bot collectibles in order to complete the story, you can't skip over them entirely as you need to reach a minimum number of Bots in your crew to progress past certain barriers – and ultimately you must have rescued 200 of the 305 Bots before you can take on the final boss fight.

To reach 100% completion, it's likely that you'll be replaying plenty of levels to find any missing collectibles, which will add to your time even if you're using the helper bird to flag those hidden items. You may also end up replaying more levels to earn enough coins to completely empty the gatcha machine on the Crash Site hub planet, so you can unlock all of the Bot interactions, Speeder paint jobs, Astro Bot outfits, and more. Finally, there are various miscellaneous Trophies to tick off and unlock the Platinum, which involve completing challenges on certain levels or having interactions with specific PlayStation Icon Bots at the Crash Site, and while time-consuming none of these are too difficult.

Did you unlock the Astro's Playroom Special Bots to add them to your crew? If not, it's definitely worth spending a little extra time to do so!

