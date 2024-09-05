How to change Astro Bot outfits and get a new look

Astro Bot outfits let you dress up your lil robot guy in a variety of new looks, which are mainly based on other classic PlayStation characters. While this is a purely cosmetic option, it does add an extra layer of fun to your Astro Bot adventure, but you need to make a decent amount of progress through the game before you can access it. If you're looking for some fresh togs, then here's how to change your outfit on Astro Bot and find new costumes – including the PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist outfit, Yharnam Hunter outfit, and Golden Outfit from the pre-order and Digital Deluxe Edition.

Where to change Astro Bot outfits

(Image credit: Sony)

To change outfits in Astro Bot, you first need to unlock The Changing Room on the Crash Site hub planet. This is done by completing the third jigsaw, which involves finding a total of 48 Puzzle Pieces as part of the Astro Bot collectibles. If you've been 100% completing levels as you go (including the Lost Galaxy), then you should achieve this around the time you finish off the Tentacle System.

(Image credit: Sony)

With that unlocked, you just need to head inside to see all of the Astro Bot outfits you have available. Approach any of the mannequins, give them a hit, and you'll automatically change into your new outfit.

How to get new Astro Bot outfits

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've unlocked The Changing Room, new Astro Bot outfits will become available through the Gatcha Lab. Outfits are denoted as the golden spheres inside a clear ball, though you don't really get a choice of what comes out next! Additional outfits will be added to the Gatcha Lab over time as you rescue the Bots they relate to, so check back periodically for the latest looks.

