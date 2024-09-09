Where to find all three Dude Raiding egg artefacts in Astro Bot

The Dude Raiding egg artefacts in Astro Bot are a nod to the items hidden through the Uncharted series, so once you've rescued the Nathan Drake Bot and used his pellet gun to start taking down enemies you'll be on the hunt for these golden orbs. There may not be an in-game reward for collecting them all, other than filling your crate found at the start of the level, but doing this will earn you The Lost Eggacy Trophy and move you one step closer to the overall Platinum award. To help you navigate through this uncharted territory, here are all three of the Astro Bot Dude Raiding egg artefacts locations.

Astro Bot egg artefacts locations in Dude Raiding

(Image credit: Sony)

There are three hidden Dude Raiding egg artefacts to collect in Astro Bot, which can be found in any order over multiple playthroughs of the level if required, and you can check the open crate near the start of the level to see which of the following you've already collected:

Behind a puzzle wall under the crashed plane in the trees On top of a pillar after sliding down the slope On a high platform after climbing the rope after the skull room

Dude Raiding Egg Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

The initial Dude Raiding egg artefact is in the area where a crashed plane is hung up among the trees, and as with many of the secrets in Astro Bot it can easily be overlooked if you're not checking all of the angles. Behind the chest on the ground there's a lower level platform tucked away, so drop down there.

(Image credit: Sony)

Here you'll find a wall with four panels that can be hit to rotate and reveal different faces, so spin them around until they all show the face that looks like it's squinting through a mask, as shown above.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once they are in the correct arrangement, those face panels will light up then the wall will swing open, revealing the first egg artefact in Dude Raiding.

Dude Raiding Egg Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

After sliding down the slope and landing in the area where turtles appear, turn right and use them to reach a small island where one of the Astro Bot collectibles is waiting in the form of the No-nonsense Merc Bot.

(Image credit: Sony)

With them rescued, follow the trail of coins that appears and you'll be lead up a series of pillars, with the second Astro Bot egg artefact sat on top.

Dude Raiding Egg Artefact 3

(Image credit: Sony)

For the third egg artefact in Dude Raiding, you need to escape from the room full of skulls by climbing the rope. Ascend to the top while looking behind you, and you'll spot a hidden platform with the treasure sat on a plinth. Jump down there and defeat the fire-breathing enemy with a spinning attack, then grab the egg to unlock The Lost Eggacy Trophy for your collection.

